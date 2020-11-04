BIG FM presents musical fundraiser with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purpose through its various initiatives, had recently launched its month long campaign – Together Against Cancer. Led by RJ Abhilash from Mumbai, the campaign has been instrumental in spreading awareness about the disease and help raise funds for the cause. In its endeavour to help those ailing from cancer, the radio network along with the Indian Cancer Society and LIC are presenting a musical concert with the singer par excellence – Sunidhi Chauhan. BIG FM will host the digital concert titled, BIG Café Online with Sunidhi Chauhan, on Saturday 7th November, at 7:30 pm on BookMyShow.

The fund raising concert aims to support families of cancer patients who are struggling with the expenses of their medical treatments especially during the current pandemic. The 45 minute long digital event will see the multi-talented singer croon to some of her most popular chartbusters like Bin Tere, Yaaram and Gun Gun Guna amongst many others. All proceeds from ticket sales of this concert will be donated to the Indian Cancer Society for the treatment of those in need with a hope to spread the message of survival and unity.

While 2020 has been a testing year for each one of us, it has been particularly difficult for cancer patients and their families due to the paucity of adequate medical attention during the lockdown. In a bid to ease the situation, BIG FM and Indian Cancer Society came together to aid these families navigate through these times with the campaign ‘Together Against Cancer’. Now in its second year, the campaign was taken a notch higher, as joining RJ Abhilash were RJ Jassi from Delhi, RJ Pradeepa from Bangalore, RJ Grace from Hyderabad, RJ Aaliya from Guwahati, RJ Shaina from Kanpur, RJ Nilanjan from Kolkata and many others from across India. Leveraging the power of radio and digital mediums, it has focused on helping cancer patients and their families by educating and informing listeners about the dreadful disease. Furthermore, the virtual concert as the last leg of the campaign will focus on raising funds to help those in need of financial aid to support their treatment and recovery.

Lending her support for the initiative, Sunidhi Chauhan shares, “Together Against Cancer is a great initiative by BIG FM and I am glad to be associated with it. The campaign aims to reduce the emotional and financial burden on cancer patients and their families during these trying times. This fundraiser musical concert in its digital avatar will be the medium where we can reach out to people across the country as all the funds will be donated to the patients for their medical aid. I am happy to do my bit for their welfare and I would like to urge all my fans to come forward and support the cause.”

Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, shared, “At BIG FM, our aim has always been to create a positive change in the society whilst ensuring tangible outcomes towards the causes we believe in. Through our initiative Together Against Cancer, our aim has been to not only create awareness but also encourage our listeners to do their bit for those suffering with cancer, during the current trying times. We are glad to have a powerhouse performer like Sunidhi Chauhan extend her support to our cause, helping us reach out to a wider set of audience through a musical concert.”

BIG Café Online with Sunidhi Chauhan is being extensively promoted on-air and across BIG FM’s social media platforms. So log on to BookMyShow at https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/big-cafe-online-with-sunidhi-chauhan/ET00145960 and book your tickets for the concert NOW! It is time for every individual to pledge their support and help those who are struggling. Each small donation can make a big difference and help save a life.