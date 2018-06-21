MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age. We all have grown up to grooving on the tunes of R.D. Burman and Asha Bhosale, got serenaded by Mohd. Rafi and Mukesh’s love notes, hit the dance floor with Bappi Lahiri’s disco numbers and brought out the romantic in us with Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful voices.

Celebrating the journey of music through decades, this World Music Day, MTV Beats has set a new melodious tune for all the Bollywood music lovers. For the first time ever, the channel will see more than twenty artistes paying tribute to musical legends of Bollywood who have created milestones in various genres.

Here are some of the heartwarming things that these Legends in the Making had to say about their favorites -

Neeti Mohan on Lata Mangeshkar

“If I had to take one name from whom I have personally learnt a lot, that would be Lata ji. Since childhood I have been listening to all her songs be it non-film, regional etc. All her live performances and shows have been like a textbook lesson for me. I have tried singing all her song and I think they are amazing. The kind of technique, finish and style she has put in her career that is something we all aspire to do. I think I am representing a lot of singers because not only has she been my Idol but also the entire nations for the kind of singer or an artist she is. If you listen to Lata ji you will understand the kind of effort she has put in with regards to her clarity in pronouncing the words, the control she has on her breath and her expressions. The kind of effortlessness and sweetness she has while singing a song, I think it is a god gift. It is beautiful to keep listening to her songs because that gives you a motivation to perform like her. So, I think, she is someone whom I’m constantly listening to and will always keep listening to in and will always associate my musical journey with her.”

Amit Mishra on Lata Mangeshkar

“Lata ji inspires me a lot. My favourite song by Lata ji is lag ja gale and I can hear it a million times on repeat mode.”

Palak Mucchal on Mohd. Rafi

“Rafi ji ki makhmali awaz ka jaadoo sadiyon tak apni khushboo hamari zindagiyon mein bikherta rahega. (Raji ji’s smooth voice will always resonate in our lives)”

Guru Randhawa on Mohd. Rafi

“Maine bohat saare accahe artities ko sunna hai but mere favourite hai Mohd. Rafi Saahab.

I think unhone bohat saara contribute kara hai Indian industry mein. Unhonee jo bhi gaya who Mishaal bangaya.”

Sachin Sanghvi on Kishor Kumar

“About Kishore da, he is a living legend. I know it is factually wrong, but he will always live. His voice will always resonate. His songs and his sense of humour, his performance, on screen and off screen, the instances we have heard, it’s amazing.”

Jigar Saraiya on Bappi Lahri

“One thing I remember is Disco. He is one guy who has made music with fun. I feel he makes song while sitting and standing. His dance music is amazing. When he came back with Uh lala, it was amazing. He is the guy you would want to sit and have tea with.”

Shalmali Kholgade on Mukesh Mathur

“I’m a very old soul. Even my own writing is from deep, dark sad space and that is why I enjoy his songs and singing style. Jo sajate hai abh voice ko uthni technology tab thi nahi so who rawness of the song was so hard hitting and endearing which is why I love Mukeh’s voice so much.”