9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across the Network’s music Channels. From International music channel 9XO to leading Bollywood Music channel 9XM; from Forever Hits Music Channel 9X Jalwa to number one Punjabi Music Channel 9X Tashan, all the Channels have created and curated Valentine’s Day special programming.

9XO will celebrate Valentine’s Day with series of new shows.

Bae Time, this show on 9XO will feature Love Songs for your loved ones. Airing on 14 February 2018 this one hour dedicated block will provide tips of dating, Love advice and Relationship goals. Viewers can send in their dedications via 9XO FB page which will be aired on the channel 9XO will also air 9XO Love-O-Thon from 10-14 February. This show will celebrate the current status of your relationship be it Crush to committed, dating to break-up. 9XO brings you one week of love songs.

9XO Love Do is another special on fun relationship advice on what to do and what not to do

9XM

9XM has a special theme this Valentines titled ‘It’s A Match’. 9XM will play a hit playlist of songs featuring Bollywood Couples and share trivia about the song and the stars. Songs of popular on-screen Bollywood couples Ranveer-Anushka, Anushka-Shahrukh, Shahrukh-Deepika, Deepika-Ranbir, Ranbir-Katrina and more will feature on the channel at 12pm and 8pm on 14 February 2018.

9X Jalwa

On 9X Jalwa the music mood will be romantic across the day. Dil Ka Mamla Hai is the theme for the day on the channel which will air Special Vignettes, idents, Promos, etc. Based on Valentine’s Day. 9X Jalwa will also air specially curated songs on the Channel’s programming blocks Love Forever and Ask Mona.

9X Tashan

9X Tashan will air a musical show titled Ishq Express, featuring 7 popular celebrities from Punjab who will express their love to their partner and loved ones through their songs. Ishq Express will air on 14 February at 9am & 5 pm.

Stay tuned to 9X Media’s Music channels and celebrate the day of Love with your loved ones.