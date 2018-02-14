RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Feb 2018
music
Press Releases
9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | Valentines Day | 9X Jalwa | 9XM | Love Forever | Ask Mona | Dil Ka Mamla Hai | Bollywood couples | Ranveer-Anushka | Anushka-Shahrukh | Shahrukh-Deepika | Deepika-Ranbir | Ranbir-Katrina | Ishq Express | Punjab |

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across the Network’s music Channels. From International music channel 9XO to leading Bollywood Music channel 9XM; from Forever Hits Music Channel 9X Jalwa to number one Punjabi Music Channel 9X Tashan, all the Channels have created and curated Valentine’s Day special programming.

9XO will celebrate Valentine’s Day with series of new shows. 

Bae Time, this show on 9XO will feature Love Songs for your loved ones. Airing on 14 February 2018 this one hour dedicated block will provide tips of dating, Love advice and Relationship goals. Viewers can send in their dedications via 9XO FB page which will be aired on the channel 9XO will also air 9XO Love-O-Thon from 10-14 February. This show will celebrate the current status of your relationship be it Crush to committed, dating to break-up. 9XO brings you one week of love songs.

9XO Love Do is another special on fun relationship advice on what to do and what not to do

9XM

9XM has a special theme this Valentines titled  ‘It’s A Match’. 9XM will play a hit playlist of songs featuring Bollywood Couples and share trivia about the song and the stars. Songs of popular on-screen Bollywood couples  Ranveer-Anushka, Anushka-Shahrukh, Shahrukh-Deepika, Deepika-Ranbir, Ranbir-Katrina and more will feature on the channel at 12pm and 8pm on 14 February 2018.

9X Jalwa

On 9X Jalwa the music mood will be romantic across the day. Dil Ka Mamla Hai is the theme for the day on the channel which will air Special Vignettes, idents, Promos, etc. Based on Valentine’s Day. 9X Jalwa will also air specially curated songs on the Channel’s programming blocks Love Forever and Ask Mona.

9X Tashan

9X Tashan will air a musical show titled Ishq Express, featuring 7 popular celebrities from Punjab who will express their love to their partner and loved ones through their songs. Ishq Express will air on 14 February at 9am & 5 pm.

Stay tuned to 9X Media’s Music channels and celebrate the day of Love with your loved ones.

related stories
music services  |  13 Feb 2018

B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air. 14 February Valentine's Day is the day of love. Red Roses, Chocolates, poems of love are few of the many things used to express affections and love.

music services  |  13 Feb 2018

Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student membership to 82 new regions this month.

artiste management  |  13 Feb 2018

The sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards celebrates independent music

MUMBAI: With the growth of the independent music space, the sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards – a Hungama property – promises to be bigger and grander.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group