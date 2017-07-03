RadioandMusic
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers
Events
Television Channels | Mastiii Super Prime Time | Manav Dhanda |

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewership strength with Mastiii Super Prime Time. With the largest market share and unmatched reach, this segmentation strategy gives a boost to the genre. This move initiated by Mastiii brings to light a more cost vs ROI conscious approach for advertisers while planning and buying media.

Speaking on this strategic move SAB Group CEO Manav Dhanda, revealed that “97 per cent of the Mastiii Super Prime Time audience is also viewing Hindi GEC.” He also revealed that Mastiii Super Prime Time is not only at par but better than several Prime Time shows of some Hindi GECs making this time slot an extremely valuable part of the marketing mix for our clients.

Mastiii’s weekly average GVTs are 40-60 per cent more than its direct competition during the Super Prime Time. Whereas, in terms of reach, Mastiii leaves behind front runner Hindi GECs like Star Plus and Zee TV by 22 per cent and 28 per cent in their respective morning day parts.

“The music genre reaches out to over 406 million viewers on an average monthly basis of which Mastiii commands 59 per cent share in the 2+ segment making it an important part of an advertisers’ brand marketing portfolio. The audience high loyalty for Mastiii and its consistent leadership in the Music genre makes the Mastiii Super Prime Time slot of 8:30am to 10:30am a great opportunity for our clients for targeted advertising, along with their other High-Reach Mix of TV channels, giving them a balanced marketing mix to reach out to their audiences’ efficiently,” said Dhanda.

