RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Jul 2021
music
Playtoome, a live entertainment platform plans to double its manpower by end of 2021
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services |

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has announced its rigorous hiring plans for the next 6 months. The brand plans to recruit over 35 talented professionals across cities – Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. In a post covid era when industries are recovering and there is a dearth of jobs, the hiring announcement from the brand comes as a cheer for the young professionals.

Playtoome offers hidden performing artistes to reach their target audience through the platform and monetize their acts. Since inception the brand has provided over 8000 artistes with the opportunities and reached a viewership of 100K users.

As the brand embarks on the expansion spree, it plans to expand its workforce and add new talent to the team. The startup is looking at hiring across departments including – Sales & Marketing, Finance and Accounts, Artist Coordinator, Content Planner and Content Creator, Copywriter, Web Developer, Assistant Director, Graphic Designer/Video Editor/Animator/Illustrator, Brand Reputation Executive.

“The platform has been enabling quality live entertainment to people who otherwise could not avail the traditional live music due to the increasing dominance of fusion and western music trends. Exploring the horizons, we realised that there has always been a space for such a platform, and we received tremendous response. We distributed over 20 lakh amount among the artistes that performed on the platform, and the brand's revenue too grew by 10X last fiscal year yoy. Now with the climbing numbers we decided to expand the team and continue our journey with new energy,” said Mr. Keerthivasan Subramanian- Founder & CEO, Playtoome

The platform is also looking at scouting musicians and explore content partnerships with upcoming talent under its vertical Playtoome Originals. The platform is looking forward to featuring 100 songs under Playtoome Original by the year end.

About Playtoome

Established in 2016 in Bengaluru / Singapore, Playtoome, is a live entertainment platform, connecting artistes with their fans irrespective of boundaries. There aren’t many live performances entertainment options for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Also, with the digital era taking over, there is a good scope for performing artistes to get the much due acknowledgement from their audience and widen their reach in the most convenient manner. The space is now being explored by Playtoome.

related stories
music services  |  09 Jul 2021

Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi music label, Gringo Entertainments, with an aim of supporting independent artists and regional music from across the country.

music services  |  08 Jul 2021

Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special featuring multi award-winning artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi in an immersive musical experience especially created in the celebration of Prime Day.

television channels  |  05 Jul 2021

Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bar by challenging itself to ensure that Indian viewers are provided with entertainment that is differentiated and fresh.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group