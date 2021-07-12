Playtoome, a live entertainment platform plans to double its manpower by end of 2021

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has announced its rigorous hiring plans for the next 6 months. The brand plans to recruit over 35 talented professionals across cities – Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. In a post covid era when industries are recovering and there is a dearth of jobs, the hiring announcement from the brand comes as a cheer for the young professionals.

Playtoome offers hidden performing artistes to reach their target audience through the platform and monetize their acts. Since inception the brand has provided over 8000 artistes with the opportunities and reached a viewership of 100K users.

As the brand embarks on the expansion spree, it plans to expand its workforce and add new talent to the team. The startup is looking at hiring across departments including – Sales & Marketing, Finance and Accounts, Artist Coordinator, Content Planner and Content Creator, Copywriter, Web Developer, Assistant Director, Graphic Designer/Video Editor/Animator/Illustrator, Brand Reputation Executive.

“The platform has been enabling quality live entertainment to people who otherwise could not avail the traditional live music due to the increasing dominance of fusion and western music trends. Exploring the horizons, we realised that there has always been a space for such a platform, and we received tremendous response. We distributed over 20 lakh amount among the artistes that performed on the platform, and the brand's revenue too grew by 10X last fiscal year yoy. Now with the climbing numbers we decided to expand the team and continue our journey with new energy,” said Mr. Keerthivasan Subramanian- Founder & CEO, Playtoome

The platform is also looking at scouting musicians and explore content partnerships with upcoming talent under its vertical Playtoome Originals. The platform is looking forward to featuring 100 songs under Playtoome Original by the year end.

About Playtoome

Established in 2016 in Bengaluru / Singapore, Playtoome, is a live entertainment platform, connecting artistes with their fans irrespective of boundaries. There aren’t many live performances entertainment options for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Also, with the digital era taking over, there is a good scope for performing artistes to get the much due acknowledgement from their audience and widen their reach in the most convenient manner. The space is now being explored by Playtoome.