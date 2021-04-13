RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Apr 2021
music
News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | music | Hey Spotify |

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app. The feature is called 'Hey Spotify' and it will be rolling out for both Android and iOS users across the globe.

The new feature was first spotted by GSMArena and 9to5Mac where they have been testing it for the past couple of days. Honestly, both the Android and iOS ecosystems come with their own voice assistants that can help you pull up your favourite track or playlist without having to touch the device, however, Spotify feels it needs to add one of its own to the list as well.

Until now, beta testers have been able to tell that the feature is a little less handy compared to existing voice assistants as you need to keep the app open to use the "Hey Spotify" feature. Also, it will not launch when your phone is asleep or when the app is running in the background.

HOW TO USE THE FEATURE

To use the "Hey Spotify" feature, users need to first open the app and just say "Hey Spotify" followed by the name of the song or the playlist. You can also use the feature to launch a radio station, skip or pause a track and more. During testing, it was also found that saying "Play something I like" would pull up a random track from your daily playlist.

The phone version of the feature has been in the works for years and users will soon receive a prompt to get started with the feature in the coming days. You can toggle it manually by going to Settings>Microphone Permissions> Hey Spotify.

It is indeed befuddling why Spotify would launch its own voice assistant when there are many better versions of the same to do the job. It seems that the company is looking to work towards its own hardware and "Hey Spotify" is another way of collecting user data and inputs.

related stories
music services  |  13 Apr 2021

Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South India.

music services  |  07 Apr 2021

Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj to strengthen its brand recall as the ultimate entertainment destination.

music services  |  06 Apr 2021

Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship. This playlist, launched in 2019 and featuring users’ favorite songs, is only the second personalized playlist on the music streaming service that’s being made available for sponsorship.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group