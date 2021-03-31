RadioandMusic
RNM
| 31 Mar 2021
music
News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Divo Music | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Hombale Films’ upcoming Kannada and Telugu bilingual movie Yuvarathnaa starring Puneeth Rajkumar. Divo will be handling the complete music distribution and publishing administration of the films’ music across various platforms including YouTube, leading music streaming platforms like JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify, Apple music etc.

The power-packed trailer of Yuvarathnaa which was released across multiple digital platforms last week, in both languages, and has within a week gained 8M+ views in Kannada and 1.7M+ views in Telugu. The movie is scheduled to release on April 1 2021 worldwide.

Speaking on the association, Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo said, “We are glad to associate with Hombale Films for distributing the music of Yuvarathnaa across various music platforms. We’re seeing that production houses are able to capitalise on retaining the IP and Copyright of their music rights, and we are enabling them to generate income from various platforms and partners. We’re also able to provide solutions and help them reach the audience directly, using their own branding, not just in the South but across India. The last year has seen a drastic change in user consumption patterns and we look forward to collaboratively bring in new solutions for creating larger reach and revenues.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur is the biggest Kannada release since 2020. Along with having a solid cast which includes the likes of Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Dhananjaya, and veteran actor Prakash Raj, the music of the film is composed by well-known music composer S. Thaman and the lyrics are from Santhosh Ananddram, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kalyan Chakravarthy and Ghouse Peer. The album also has popular singers - Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash, Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, Revanth. The song Neenaade Naa, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik has been ruling the streaming charts and radio playback in the Kannada category.

The movie is all set to release on 1st April, 2021 across theatres in India.

related stories
music services  |  31 Mar 2021

T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press release announced today that Super Cassettes Industries Limited, popularly known as “T-Series”, has joined the membership of IPRS.

music services  |  26 Mar 2021

Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live events, have met today with a cross-party group of MPs and Peers to discuss the growing need to support the sector, which has been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

private fm stations  |  26 Mar 2021

This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong campaign ‘Ishq Ke Rang’ across Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata. Love comes in all shapes, sizes and at times colours as well – be it the red of passion or the white of innocence.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group