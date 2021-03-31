Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Hombale Films’ upcoming Kannada and Telugu bilingual movie Yuvarathnaa starring Puneeth Rajkumar. Divo will be handling the complete music distribution and publishing administration of the films’ music across various platforms including YouTube, leading music streaming platforms like JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify, Apple music etc.

The power-packed trailer of Yuvarathnaa which was released across multiple digital platforms last week, in both languages, and has within a week gained 8M+ views in Kannada and 1.7M+ views in Telugu. The movie is scheduled to release on April 1 2021 worldwide.

Speaking on the association, Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo said, “We are glad to associate with Hombale Films for distributing the music of Yuvarathnaa across various music platforms. We’re seeing that production houses are able to capitalise on retaining the IP and Copyright of their music rights, and we are enabling them to generate income from various platforms and partners. We’re also able to provide solutions and help them reach the audience directly, using their own branding, not just in the South but across India. The last year has seen a drastic change in user consumption patterns and we look forward to collaboratively bring in new solutions for creating larger reach and revenues.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur is the biggest Kannada release since 2020. Along with having a solid cast which includes the likes of Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Dhananjaya, and veteran actor Prakash Raj, the music of the film is composed by well-known music composer S. Thaman and the lyrics are from Santhosh Ananddram, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kalyan Chakravarthy and Ghouse Peer. The album also has popular singers - Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Prakash, Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, Revanth. The song Neenaade Naa, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik has been ruling the streaming charts and radio playback in the Kannada category.

The movie is all set to release on 1st April, 2021 across theatres in India.