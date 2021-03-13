NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recovery Funding, it has led to some clarification into the distribution of funding and the distribution process undertaken by DCMS and Arts Council England.

Responding to the NAO's investigation into the Government's Culture Recovery Fund, Michael Kill CEO Night Time Industries Association, said:

“The Culture Recovery Fund has provided a much needed lifeline for arts, heritage and cultural organisations in the midst of a Global Pandemic"

"Contemporary music culture, community safe spaces and other attributory businesses that work within the Night Time Economy, are vitally important to the economic and cultural regeneration of this country at the point that we come out of this crisis"

"We continue to work with DCMS & Arts Council England to ensure that this funding is distributed fairly throughout the arts & culture sectors, and accessibility and eligibility at the point of submission and assessment is considered for businesses that traditionally are not accustomed to applying for grants as part of a bidding process"

"Many businesses are awaiting the outcome of the CRF 2, which will be fundamental to their future, and ultimately have an impact on the cultural tapestry of this country for years to come, but it will still lead to disappointment for many."

“Government should work alongside trade associations and local councils for CRF 3, to identify key organisations within their sectors and communities that still need support to survive”