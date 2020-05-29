Hungama Artist Aloud launches Indian Independent Music Awards, the definitive awards for independent musicians from the industry

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched Indian Independent Music Awards. As the definitive awards to honor independent Indian musicians, the property will recognize outstanding Indian talent, living in the country or any other part of the world, for their content released in India, either directly by the artists themselves or through labels. The awards will follow a digital – only approach with even the finale to be held online in September 2020.

Artists and labels will be able to submit their entries between 1st July and 15th July 2020. The entries will have to include only officially released content in India between 1st April 2018 and 31st March 2020 by Indian independent artists from across the world. Public voting and a jury round will follow suit from 17th August to 9th September 2020, with the finale scheduled to happen in the 4th week of September 2020.

Speaking about the property, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Independent content no longer sits on the fringes of the music industry. The talent and sheer exuberance of the artists has made everyone take notice of the content created by independent musicians. The awards are an attempt to give credit to those who have enriched the music industry with their contribution. As the foremost platform that supports independent talent, we are certain that the property will help artists get the recognition they deserve.”