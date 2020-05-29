RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 May 2020
music
News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Indian Independent Music Awards, the definitive awards for independent musicians from the industry
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Hungama Artist Aloud | Indian Independent Music Awards | Soumini Sridhara Paul | music |

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched Indian Independent Music Awards. As the definitive awards to honor independent Indian musicians, the property will recognize outstanding Indian talent, living in the country or any other part of the world, for their content released in India, either directly by the artists themselves or through labels. The awards will follow a digital – only approach with even the finale to be held online in September 2020.

Artists and labels will be able to submit their entries between 1st July and 15th July 2020. The entries will have to include only officially released content in India between 1st April 2018 and 31st March 2020 by Indian independent artists from across the world. Public voting and a jury round will follow suit from 17th August to 9th September 2020, with the finale scheduled to happen in the 4th week of September 2020.

Speaking about the property, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Independent content no longer sits on the fringes of the music industry. The talent and sheer exuberance of the artists has made everyone take notice of the content created by independent musicians. The awards are an attempt to give credit to those who have enriched the music industry with their contribution. As the foremost platform that supports independent talent, we are certain that the property will help artists get the recognition they deserve.”

related stories
music services  |  29 May 2020

Sony Music India appoints Rajat Kakar as Managing Director

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment has announced the appointment of Rajat Kakar as Managing Director of Sony Music India.

music services  |  29 May 2020

Bombay High Court directs ‘Radio Mirchi’ and ‘Ishq 104.8 FM’ to abstain from providing unlicensed songs of Tips Industries on its internet radio

MUMBAI: In the month of May 2020, music label giant, Tips Industries Ltd.

music services  |  28 May 2020

Playing loud DJ music, drum beats helps farmers to scare away locusts

MUMBAI: While the whole world is battling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus, another serious situation has raised keeping farmers in deep problem across North India.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group