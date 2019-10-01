Spotify Premium Family Plan now available in India

MUMBAI: Spotify has announced the availability of its highly popular Premium Family plan in India, giving users more ways to enjoy and share audio content as a family. Priced at INR 179 per month, this plan gives family members living under one roof more choices to customize music streaming and podcasts, with an unparalleled ad-free, on-demand music listening experience. Users will have access to 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks / songs, creating endless possibilities for family members to choose the beat that matches their mood.
“At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we’re creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it.” said Spotify chief premium business officer Alex Norström.
“Spotify’s Premium Family plan has been loved across markets, and we know that our users in India wanted it when we launched in February. Family time and recreation are a core part of our culture, and we want users to discover new music and podcasts through their family, without compromising on their personal taste and app experience. We are thrilled to bring this subscription tier to the country” added Spotify India managing director Amarjit Batra.
With Spotify Premium Family plan, listeners will get:
Globally, Spotify recently upgraded its Premium Family plan, so subscribers in India will also have the added advantage of:
Since its launch in 2014, Spotify Premium Family has seen incredible growth with millions of subscribers in more than 60 countries around the world.
For more information and to sign up today: Spotify.com/Family