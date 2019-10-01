Spotify Premium Family Plan now available in India

MUMBAI: Spotify has announced the availability of its highly popular Premium Family plan in India, giving users more ways to enjoy and share audio content as a family. Priced at INR 179 per month, this plan gives family members living under one roof more choices to customize music streaming and podcasts, with an unparalleled ad-free, on-demand music listening experience. Users will have access to 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks / songs, creating endless possibilities for family members to choose the beat that matches their mood.

“At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we’re creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it.” said Spotify chief premium business officer Alex Norström.

“Spotify’s Premium Family plan has been loved across markets, and we know that our users in India wanted it when we launched in February. Family time and recreation are a core part of our culture, and we want users to discover new music and podcasts through their family, without compromising on their personal taste and app experience. We are thrilled to bring this subscription tier to the country” added Spotify India managing director Amarjit Batra.

With Spotify Premium Family plan, listeners will get:

Individual Accounts: With up to six accounts per family, everyone gets to play their own music and podcasts.

Premium For Everyone: Everyone on the plan gets the full Spotify Premium experience. Save and play music offline (no-data required) on up to three devices per Premium account. Play any song or audio content, anytime, on any device. No restrictions. No ads.

Priced For Your Family: Music and podcasts at your fingertips have never been this convenient; priced at INR 179.

Super Simple Bill: One monthly bill sent to the master account holder, for the entire family.

Globally, Spotify recently upgraded its Premium Family plan, so subscribers in India will also have the added advantage of:

Parental Controls: A long-requested feature on Community boards, parents will be able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting for music for all other accounts on their plan.

Family Mix: Families will get exclusive access to a personalized playlist packed with songs the whole family enjoys. Family Mix is updated regularly and you can control who is in each session to optimize your family's favourite shared listening moments. Whether it's on the morning commute, cooking dinner or family time on weekends, Family Mix brings the tastes of your whole family together.

Family Hub: Billing users can manage their Family's settings in one place, including adding or removing family members, keeping your home address up to date, and adjusting your parental controls.

Since its launch in 2014, Spotify Premium Family has seen incredible growth with millions of subscribers in more than 60 countries around the world.

