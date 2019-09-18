Amazon introduces music streaming service with two lossless audio options

MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service. The service will be offering over 150 million premium quality songs in both HD and Ultra HD with two lossless audio options.

The music streaming service will cost Prime members about $12.99 i.e. approximately Rs. 900/month while other users will have to pay $14.99 i.e. approximately Rs. 1,000/month. While the extra amount will guarantee quality audio streaming, huge internet data will be required owing to the huge size of songs that can range from 51 MB data for HD and 153 MB for Ultra HD for a three and a half minute song download.

When it comes to the device support, all iPhones, iPads released after 2014 and MAC devices released post 2013, will have this service. But, the service doesn’t support Google Cast currently. Also, Windows might be able to access the facility only based on its DAC and built-in audio player. Also, wireless headphones with advanced Bluetooth support can be used for the playback.

Meanwhile, Amazon Music HD is currently only available in the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan.