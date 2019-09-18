RadioandMusic
RNM
| 19 Sep 2019
music
News
Add 'music' to your stories with new 'Instagram' feature
Tags:
Music Services | Facebook | social media | music |
MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Music has now been introduced in India in the ‘Stories’ section by Facebook.
 
 
The feature allows users to add music to their stories. On clicking on the ‘Music’ tab, you will get music playlist, which is divided into three sections namely – Popular, Moods and Genres respectively.
 
 
There are also two additional tools, ‘Lyrics on Instagram’, and Lip Sync Live’ that allow you to add lyrics to their stories, The colourful palette and different Lyrics stickers will also allow you to make your lyrics look impressive!
 
A similar feature is also available on Facebook for users to add ‘music’ to their Facebook stories.
 
 
Earlier in 2019, the largest social network, Facebook partnered with top Indian music labels like T-Series, Yash Raj Films and Zee Music Company in order to acquire music licensing, which would help them in providing users a musical experience on Facebook.
 
With Instagram being the ‘star’, the introduction of ‘Instagram Music’ is like an icing on the cake for those Instagrammers.
 
Go make your Instagram ‘musical’ with this new feature!
