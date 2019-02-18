Amazon Prime Video greenlights new Prime Original series - Bandish Bandits

Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video today greenlit an all new Prime Original Series, Bandish Bandits, a romantic musical created by Still and Still Media Collective. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Bandish Bandits is a unique story of two diametrically different personalities who come together for their love for music. Created in a an episodic format, this series will see the hugely popular and much loved musical trio-Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa make their debut in the video streaming space and don the hat of music composers for this new Prime Original. Bandish Bandits will launch with all its musical splendour on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 for customers in India and across 200 countries and territories.

Bandish Bandits is a young, dynamic love story between an excellent Indian classical singer shackled by centuries of tradition and a free-spirited pop star who makes up for her mediocre talent with her sensational skills as a performer. It is the story of Radhe and Tamanna who, despite coming from very different worlds, set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul.

Amazon Prime Video India Director and Head of Content Vijay Subramaniam said, “At Amazon, we strive to provide our customers with immersive and engaging content across genres. With Bandish Bandits, we are delighted to bring India’s first streaming original musical – a series that has a refreshingly new take on love. We are thrilled to have the musical trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy on board for this musical extravaganza.”

Showrunner Amritpal Singh Bindra said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Prime to tell the story of Bandish Bandits. The show is a millennial love story set against the backdrop of a clash between Pop and Hindustani classical music. Based in Jodhpur, it explores the central theme of whether music is discipline or is it liberation. Bandish Bandits is extremely special to us because the show has been developed completely in house over the course of two years and is being directed by Anand Tiwari. Still and Still Media Collective stands for high quality content and we hope Bandish Bandits will engage and entertain audiences across the globe through the dynamic platform of Amazon Prime Video.”

Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, while talking of the new association, said, “We are super excited about Bandish Bandits. It’s our first series in the video streaming space and gives us a wide new canvas to work on. We are extremely excited to be working with Still and Still Media Collective on this passion project of theirs. While the background score will work in tandem to the story-line and building the scenes, the songs in this series form a part of the core narrative. Making musicals is a bit of a lost art form in India, and with Bandish Bandits we hope to bring this artistic format back to popular culture. Prime Video’s large audience and efforts in cinematic story-telling, makes it the perfect home for a show like this. ”

