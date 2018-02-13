B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air. 14 February Valentine's Day is the day of love. Red Roses, Chocolates, poems of love are few of the many things used to express affections and love.

However, in India Love is not complete without Bollywood Music which represents all expressions of love, and in a way is the epitome of expression for love. B4U Music resonates this feeling of love and brings a Valentine Special on this lovers Day.

The Channel will air different moods of love songs with soft romantics, peppy love dance numbers, romance of the superstars, the new age love songs and many more. Loveology, Love Plugged In, Be My Valentine are some of the shows that will be aired on this day.

Tune in on 14 February 2018 from 7am till midnight with your loved one to enjoy this romantic musical day.