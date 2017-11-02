RadioandMusic
RNM
| 02 Nov 2017
music
News
Saavn teams up with Amazon to increase its reach
Events
Event Management | 10 Oct 2017

EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) is here to offer a distinctive experience to the festival attendees. The festival that will be hosting its fifth season on 16-17 December 2017 is looking at making this year a grand affair.EVC th...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Amazon | Saavn | Alexa | Amazon Echo | Echo Plus | Echo Dot |

MUMBAI: Recently Saavn announced its partnership with Amazon to make its reach wider. With Alexa-powered speakers, including Amazon Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Dot Saavn India’s first music streaming services for Alexa in India.  The online music streaming application uses Alexa Skills Kit to enable its Music Streaming Echo Devices.

With Alexa on your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Plus one can play a song directly from Saavn. The voice assistant picks the songs available on Saavn by their titles. Voice can also be used to play an entire playlist from your favourite singer or composer or even play the music album for a particular movie. Alexa also enables users to search for and stream songs by genre on Saavn and plays songs on the basis of the actors who have featured in them.

On this partnership, Saavn said, "The relationship marks Saavn's initial foray into the voice OS space, a sector which is expected to grow with the growing demand for IoT products across the world. It also underlines the platform's commitment to making high-quality music more accessible to Indian audiences across multiple service channels by enabling convenient music streaming."

During Diwali Amazon claimed to have taught Alexa to speak Hinglish phrases. The voice assistant was good enough to wish the users happy Diwali.

It is said Amazon chose Saavn over its head to head competitor Gaana because of its amazing bunch of originals.

related stories
labels  |  30 Oct 2017

T-Series songs in Top 10 best music videos of 2016

MUMBAI: 90s was the era of music videos when pop songs became chartbusters. T-Series, India’s leading music label for 30 years, who gave the audience pop songs like Deewana, Tera Chehra, Chanda Ki Doli, Ab Mujhe Raat din, etc always tried different aspects of music.

hindi music  |  30 Oct 2017

Mastiii breaks all records, garners highest impressions ever in the music genre

MUMBAI: Mastiii is a testament to India’s rising music legacy as it establishes a new record in the genre. Surpassing the highest impression standard, set initially by none other than themselves, Mastiii has acquired 142mn impressions the highest ever in the category of Music and Youth.

labels  |  28 Oct 2017

T-Series awarded a compensation of over Rs one million in a copyright infringement suit

NEW DELHI: T-Series has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16,20,000 by Delhi High Court in a recent copyright infringement case against Rewari-based cable operator HRCN Cable Network.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group