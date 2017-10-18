Apple Music to be your musical companion this Diwali

MUMBAI: This Diwali Apple Music has some exclusive offerings for its precious listeners. Apple Music will light up your Diwali with exclusive Diwali singles and an album.

The brand has three things to offer in total and we are sure you would not want to miss any of Apple’s ‘Hear It Here First’ offers. The app will present first releases of artistes including Shankar Mahadevan and Neha Bhasin. Along with an exciting Diwali playlist, it will also offer an album by Prabh Deep, a Punjabi artiste.

Dil-Wali Diwali, is a single put together by the trio of Mahadevans-Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam and is available exclusively on Apple Music until Friday 20 October 2017. Do you know what is more interesting? The trio has sung a song together for the first time ever.

The song is fun, festive and full of zest making waves as a new entrant in the festive charts combined with the spirit of family frolic just like every household this Diwali. Singer-composer Shankar's musical genes reflect in his kids too.

Delhi-based rapper Prabh Deep has been chosen as October’s New Artist Spotlight. His album Class-Sikh has launched exclusively on Apple Music this is exclusive to us until Sunday, 22 October. Gifted with a unique voice that contains traces of traditional Punjabi folk singers, Prabh Deep is widely acknowledged as one of the best underground MCs in the country.