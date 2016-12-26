RadioandMusic
Get your fix of madness at newly opened Drinking Kulture
MUMBAI: Drinking Kulture is a newly started club located in the heart of Andheri. Radioandmusic.com visited the place on 21 December 2016 for ‘Kultured Wednesday with Suraj Biswas'.

What we liked about the place was its fabulous interiors, the ambience, and cherry on the cake was its music the DIY projects of LED lights and empty wine bottles. The electrifying lights were definitely mood uplifting. In addition, the arrangement of sound at the place was also considerable.

Adding to this ambience was Suraj Biswas' performance. The former India’s Raw Star (2014) contestant lived up to the viewers expectation on the show and he recreated this magic at Kultured.

Suraj played with his band ‘Suraj and the Sunflowers’. The band selected songs from 90’s pop to recent Bollywood numbers including recent chartbuster ‘Humma Humma' and more. There is no doubt about the fact the Suraj’s soulful voice did make us groove to these numbers.

Also, the way Suraj enthralled the crowd by interacting with them was noteworthy.

Suraj recently put his own blues twist to ‘Inteha Ho Gayi’, an original by Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and released the cover song on 15 December 2016.

Check the song here -

Drinking Kulture is worth a visit.

