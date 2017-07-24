Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its debut on the first dune of the Thar Desert. Promoted and produced by Oranjuice Entertainment, Mahindra Open Sky Festival will be held from 24 – 26 November 2017 at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur.

Coupled with unique experiences, there will be a specially curated line-up of Indian and international artists. This unique festival has been designed as an intimate setting for just 500 seekers over two magical nights and three days in the Desert State.

“With its immersive experience of culture and adventure, Mahindra Open Sky celebrates the romance of the desert and embodies the spirit of ‘Live Young Live Free’. Set against the backdrop of the mighty Thar, it presents a unique opportunity to be part of a collective of souls with common interests and passions,” says Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd executive chairman Anand Mahindra.

The experience will be hosted at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur, which boasts of a royal lineage. Housed in a fortified structure, it features a full-size camel racing track, a lush, manicured garden, swimming pool, bars, dining and lodging areas, viewing decks and more. Located 65 kms from Jodhpur, the ancient village of Osian is the gateway to the Thar Desert. It is famous for centuries-old temples and proud local tribes such as the Bishnoi and the Bhils and craftsmen including potters, weavers and more. The area also abounds with desert wildlife with Bluebulls, Gazelles, Foxes, Peacocks and Partridges making this unique location their home.

“Our Cultural Outreach initiatives are carefully conceived to strengthen art forms as well as provide culturally rich experiences. Our newest project, Mahindra Open Sky has a multitude of offerings that unfold against the majestic backdrop of the Thar Desert. From dune bashing in the iconic Mahindra Thar to enchanting performances by contemporary Indian musicians, it promises to be an experience you will want to relive each year,” says Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Cultural Outreach head Jay Shah.

The Festival will also offer delegates exclusive Mahindra activities:

Off-road Driver Course:

Learn how to handle big, burly 4x4s in their element as experts introduce you to the basics of off-road driving on advanced vehicles such as the Mahindra Thar CRDe 4x4 and the Mahindra Scorpio 4WD.

Entertainment and Wellness Sessions:

You can start your day with an energising wellness session by Deepika Mehta, followed by an array of experiences including camel races, champagne sunsets, sundowner sessions, romantic dinners on the dunes, bonfire and barbeque nights, star gazing, and film screenings under the stars. The evenings will come alive with soulful music by artists such as Ayushmann Bhava with Ayushmann Khurrana, Papon Live, Parekh & Singh, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, Nikhil D’Souza and Sam Lewis.

Mini Expedition:

A two-hour guided tour of the amazing local surroundings where one can experience the royal hospitality of Rajasthan at the wheel of a Mahindra UV and enjoy the countryside on an easy-going short road trip through the Thar Desert.