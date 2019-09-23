ZEE5 partners with Sunburn

MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's fastest growing Contech brand partners with Sunburn, Asia’s biggest Electronic Dance Music Festival to share exclusive interviews, behind the scene moments and premiere performances of Sunburn Season 13 on the Zee5 platform.

Currently in its thirteenth edition, Sunburn kickstarted last weekend with a power packed performance by American rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa in Mumbai and Delhi. Sunburnwill continue to host Arena performances across cities viz. Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune to eventually culminate with its popular flagship annual property which will take place in Goa from 27 to 29 December 2019.

Sunburn, a Percept Intellectual Property, is Asia’s Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival, and is ranked amongst the world’s biggest music festivals. Started in 2007 as a 3 day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has grown to become an aspirational lifestyle brand boasting an eclectic mix of music, entertainment, experiences and celebration that has seeded music tourism in India. Over the past decade, Sunburn has brought together renowned International and Indian artists including Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Avicii, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Afrojack, Above & Beyond, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Marshmello, Paul Van Dyk, Skazi, Pete Tong, Dash Berlin, and Nicky Romero. ZEE5 subscribers can now watch all this action packed entertainment from the comfort of their home.

ZEE5 India business development and commercial head Manpreet Bumrah said, “We got a fantastic response from our audiences last year, encouraging us to take forward our collaboration with Sunburn yet again. We believe we complement each other. We have each established ourselves as the go-to destination for entertainment in our respective genres. This association, we believe, will be a wonderful value-add for our subscribers in the age-group of 18 to 34 years of age, a key demographic of our base.”

Percept Live chief operating officer Karan Singh commented, “We are thrilled to partner with ZEE5. Both Sunburn and ZEE5 have changed the dynamics of the Media & Entertainment domain and emerged as popular platforms for Millennials today. Sunburn has continually strived to scale up its innovation and entertainment quotient year on year inclusive of the best artist line-up, state-of-the-art technology and a wide range of experiential activities to provide fans with a larger than life wow experience, Our partnership with ZEE5 will definitively raise the bar and offer music aficionados an online entertaining musical experience like never before.”

With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 80+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 truly presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide. With ZEE5, the global content of Zindagi as a brand, which was widely appreciated across the country, has also been brought back for its loyal viewers.