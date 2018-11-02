Be part of India's first adventure, music and wellness festival that has an eco-conscious theme

MUMBAI: Imagine a mix of India’s finest bands with some of the world’s favourite DJ’s added in elements of adventure and wellness under one roof, creating one grand festival! Joining the growing appeal and rage of festivals in the country The Forest Escape Festival is all set to kick off its first edition at The Kikar Lodge Nature Retreat and Spa, Punjab. India's first Adventure, Wellness and Music festival debuts on 22 and will continue till 25 November 2018 in the country.

Conceptualized by Mr Sukhindar Singh of The Kikar Lodge in collaboration with Gaurav Mohan of Eventwala Pvt Ltd, also the Founder of the popular Rang festival, the Forest Escape Festival is a one-of-a-kind festival that combines music, adventure and wellness on one platform and has something for everyone from an adventure buff to a music fanatic to a wellness and fitness warrior.

The Three night / four day festival will offer a promising mix of top live and electronic artists like Kohra, Calm Chor, Jitter, Pindrop, Tapan Top, Vinayak^a, Ankytrix, Virus to name a few and International artists such as Luis M, David Granha, etc. Apart from an impressive line-up of bands, adventure sports like quad biking (ATV'S), zip lining by Flying Fox, night jeep safaris, paint balling, horse - riding, mountain bike riding trails are also part of the event for all those adrenaline junkies.

For the first time ever in the country, a festival is putting together an organic flea market that will offer organic food products, recycled merchandises, clothes to its attendees. Also on offer is ayurvedic spa and therapies, a wellness space for yoga by a reputed international teacher, reiki healing sessions and MMA classes.

Talking about The Forest Escape Festival, Mr Sukhindar Singh expressed, “We would like to be a testimony of transformation in terms of festivals in the country. We have variety of festivals but there has been a void in the entire wellness front and we believe The Forest Escape festival would be the platform that brings all the three desired activities ie, Adventure, Wellness and Music together. The idea behind is to create a new tribe of festival goers in the country with an idyllic setting and holistic activities.”

To keep the event exclusive and intimate, the festival is catering to a niche audience of maximum 350 guests for its first edition.

Nestled in the foothills of Shivalik ranges, The Kikar Lodge is India's first private forest reserve. A well kept secret hideaway spread across 1800 acres of forest, The Kikar Lodge is a luxury eco-resort with a range of high-end bungalows and tents, three swimming pools and a spa. The property is well known in the hospitality industry as a place to come and unwind after the stresses of the city life. It offers all the amenities needed for a comforting and relaxing stay.