Music has the ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and communities: Farzana Cama Balpande

MUMBAI: Designed and executed entirely by the Puqaar Foundation, and in association with First Stone and BookASmile, the three-day cultural fiesta, Ranthambore Festival at the majestic Nahargarh Palace will shine the light from 27-29 January 2017. On the need to preserve India’s wildlife and promote dying musical forms through performances, there will be open-air film screenings, interactive talks, and participatory workshops, and more.

Radioandmusic.com got a chance to speak with BookASmile head Farzana Cama Balpande, on the essentials that describe the festival’s association with the brand, goals of the festival, execution of the partnership, emphasis on data, and more. Excerpts.

As Ranthambore Festival is happening for the first time, explain the nature of brand association with the festival?

We found the perfect synergy match with Ranthambore Festival’s vision to provide a platform to artists, conservationists, writers, and thinkers to initiate a discourse on India’s musical and environmental past, present and future.

Envisioned by the NGO Puqaar Foundation and supported by BookASmile, Ranthambore Festival is a unique platform bringing together a community of enthusiasts who believe that art, music, culture, wildlife, and heritage are of critical importance. This is where BookASmile identified with them and is delighted to extend its support to this initiative. We believe that this festival has the ability to initiate and drive relevant as well as interesting conversations that will positively influence our future.

How important is this cause for you?

BookASmile works towards providing opportunities to those from the disadvantaged sections of society to experience a world of entertainment, music, theatre, arts, sports, and culture, things that you and I usually take for granted.

Music particularly has the ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and communities. We believed in it, even more, when BookASmile collaborated with Delhi-based NGO Music Basti to help 20 underprivileged children to showcase their musical talent at the Global Citizen Festival India 2016. These children travelled all the way from New Delhi on the invitation of BookASmile to perform the opening act of the Festival to showcase their diverse musical strengths. They truly proved that Talent transcends all boundaries of caste, creed, religion, and social status.

Supported by BookASmile, the Ranthambore Festival seeks to be a platform to honour Rajasthan’s little-known, excellent musicians and celebrate the singular music traditions that have made Rajasthan synonymous with Indian folk music around the world.

How is BookASmile executing the partnership?

Our unique collaboration with Puqaar Foundation is aimed at bringing together a community of enthusiasts who believe in initiating and driving interesting conversations that may have an impact on our future. Together, it’s our endeavour to work towards the preservation of our illustrious heritage regards art, culture, nature conservation while also creating an opportunity for the local tribes to revive and showcase folk music lost in time.

The festival is open to all to promote the spirit of inclusion and BookASmile is happy to be the catalyst in reviving the magic of folk music and arts.

Why did you choose to collaborate with Ranthambore festival?

The Festival is doing its bit to revive the magic of folk music and arts. It is also acting as a unique platform that is bringing together people who believe that art, music, culture, wildlife and heritage are of critical importance. This is where BookASmile identified with them and is delighted to extend its support to this initiative.

Is it the first time BookASmile is doing its bit towards nature, music, and culture?

BookASmile is extending its wholehearted support towards the festival. We have supported many literary events, theatre shows, and musical concerts. To name a few, we supported Kathakar, an international storytellers’ festival in Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. We also collaborated with The Global Citizen Festival India 2016 and invited 20 kids from a Delhi-based NGO to perform the opening act at the event.

What will the festival entail concerning music and culture?

The Ranthambore Festival, held from 27-29 January, is a new cultural festival that seeks to showcase the richness of Rajasthani folk music and wildlife landscape. The Festival seeks to be a platform to honour Rajasthan’s little-known, world-class musicians and celebrate the singular music traditions that have made Rajasthan synonymous with Indian folk music around the world.

What else does BookASmile intend to do for the benefit of music and culture?

BookASmile is constantly upping our game in terms of the work we do, the communities and causes we support and the lives we want to impact. From fundraisers, employee engagement programs, internship offerings and sensitising society, we hope to bring about these changes and expand our reach. Whilst the core of our purpose is to work within the entertainment space, we are also exploring other avenues.