Shemaroo partners with Ola Play

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment limited has taken a step closer to reaching its audience. The music label joins hands with Ola Play for the riders to enjoy the trip to the Shemaroo library.

The association brings its audience a hand-picked catalogue of videos to choose from. Bollywood music, comedy clips, and much more will be now available inside a cab at the click of a button.

Shemaroo currently entertains its audience through their mobile apps such as Gods, Filmi Gaane, YouTube Channels such as Filmi Gaane, Bhakti Songs, Indian Comedy, Shemaroo Kids and various DTH channels. A large pie of this content will now be available on Ola Play. This will also include original content produced by Shemaroo’s brand - Comedy Walas. Sughanda Mishra, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Sahil Khattar and others are all brought together in these videos to tickle your funny bone.

Commuters can also enjoy famous remedies of Kishore Kumar, Mohd. Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and R D Burman among others. The range of content on Ola Play also caters to commuters who want to listen to devotional music.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd director Jai Maroo shared his thoughts on the occasion, “We are excited with our association with Ola and Ola Play as it has given us yet another opportunity to connect with our audience while they are on the move. With the idea of offering entertainment during commute for a better in-cab experience, Ola definitely has moved the bar higher for other players. Shemaroo owns one of the largest content libraries in the country and we are glad to have been able to showcase few of our videos on the platform.”

He also added, “As team Shemaroo, we target to reach out to a maximum audience at their convenient time and place. The tie-up aligns with our strategy.”

Ola Play senior director and head of product Abhishek Agrawal said, “With Ola Play, we are consistently working towards enhancing customer experience to ensure an immersive and productive experience for them while they are travelling to their destination. In this endeavour, we are excited to partner with Shemaroo and bring their wide range of comedy, music and other videos to Ola Play. With this association, we are offering our consumers premium entertainment content aligned with our strategy to transform the consumer’s ride experience to one that is intelligent, contextual, and unique.”

Currently, Ola Play is available in seven cities in the country Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.