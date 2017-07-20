RadioandMusic
Jimi Hendrix family company renews licensing deal with Sony
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Jimi Hendrix's family company Experience Hendrix L.L.C. have renewed their licensing partnership. It covers the ongoing curation and distribution of the Jimi Hendrix catalog and archives, making the artiste's music and film materials available to fans.

The partnership was first announced in 2009.

The Jimi Hendrix catalog and archives encompass the recordings made by the guitarist-singer-composer during 1966-1970.

In addition to the albums and singles released during his lifetime, the Jimi Hendrix catalogue has since been expanded to include definitive presentations of live performances at events as the Monterey Pop Festival and Woodstock, recordings made for the BBC, and the many studio recordings he made at Electric Lady Studios, his state-of-the-art Greenwich Village recording facility. 

"Jimi's life and legacy are precious to us and, quite naturally, we could only entrust it into the hands of those who share our love and enthusiasm for his amazing work. Sony, through Legacy Recordings, has proven their dedication to preserving Jimi's life work with integrity," Janie Hendrix, CEO/President, Experience Hendrix L.L.C., said in a statement.

The renewal of the partnership will provide additional support for the Jimi Hendrix Park Foundation, which will allow the foundation to continue its commitment to cultural diversity and the legacy of Jimi Hendrix and his music. The Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle opened on 17 June this year.

Adam Block, President, Legacy Recordings, said as a musical, social and cultural icon, Jimi Hendrix is among the "most profoundly influential and important artistes in the history of recorded music". 

(Source: IANS)

