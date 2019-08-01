RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Aug 2019
music
News
Sony Music, Kwan announce JV for new age pop label
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Kwan | Vijay Subramaniam | Pepsi | Mountain Dew | Red Bull | Saavn |

MUMBAI: Sony Music and India’s leading entertainment management company Kwan, announced a strategic JV to launch a new-age pop label, Big Bang Music.

The 50-50 joint venture will leverage Sony Music’s expertise in the music business and global reach and Kwan’s leadership in artist management and formidable relationships with talent, brands, and promoters.

Big Bang Music will develop a roster of stars to cater to the fast-growing pop culture market and serve the growing need from digital content platforms, brands and live experiences for new-age celebrities and fans who are digital natives.

From building their unique musical expression and persona to launching their own brands to grow their live career, Big Bang will do the 360 under the leadership of its co-founder and CEO Gaurav Wadhwa. He comes with 14 years across consumer marketing and working with music and sports talent across pop culture brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Red Bull, MTV and Saavn.

“We want to enable Independent artists to engage with fans through personal expression and future sounds that’ll impact Popular Culture in India beyond Bollywood and Cricket. Our approach will be Blockbuster and our play beyond Song and Video,” said Gaurav Wadhwa.

Adding on Kwan CEO and co-founder Vijay Subramaniam adds on, “We aim to give non-film music and artists a strong platform using the powerful infrastructure of Sony Music, Kwan’s integrated 360-degree agency network and Gaurav’s rich experience in the music content and marketing business. Big Bang will aim to shift the needle in the music business to create pop culture icons. We are supremely excited to embark on this journey with such passionate partners.”

Big Bang will be an A&R centric, creative artist development and a marketing outfit with Talent being managed by Kwan and music distributed by Sony Music.

related stories
gear  |  31 Jul 2019

Toreto introduces 'Boom'- a powerful and dynamic speaker

MUMBAI:  Toreto, one of the best names in the field of portable plus innovative digital product market, has strengthened its sound system line-up with an all new water resistant bluetooth speaker – Toreto Boom.

gear  |  29 Jul 2019

Sennheiser's e935 offers best singing experience!

Mumbai: Sennheiser’s vocal dynamic microphone, e 935 is out in the market. This cardioid vocal microphone offers a very smooth, natural sound. It has fast transient response, which ensures that no details are missed. This dynamic microphone has a 100% metal casing for tough on-stage use.

television channels  |  26 Jul 2019

Vh1 India brings music showdown closer to home with Vh1 Sound Nation League 2019

MUMBAI: Are you ready to witness and partake in a music showdown of 2019’s hottest tracks by Indian artists?

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group