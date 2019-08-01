Sony Music, Kwan announce JV for new age pop label

MUMBAI: Sony Music and India’s leading entertainment management company Kwan, announced a strategic JV to launch a new-age pop label, Big Bang Music.

The 50-50 joint venture will leverage Sony Music’s expertise in the music business and global reach and Kwan’s leadership in artist management and formidable relationships with talent, brands, and promoters.

Big Bang Music will develop a roster of stars to cater to the fast-growing pop culture market and serve the growing need from digital content platforms, brands and live experiences for new-age celebrities and fans who are digital natives.

From building their unique musical expression and persona to launching their own brands to grow their live career, Big Bang will do the 360 under the leadership of its co-founder and CEO Gaurav Wadhwa. He comes with 14 years across consumer marketing and working with music and sports talent across pop culture brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Red Bull, MTV and Saavn.

“We want to enable Independent artists to engage with fans through personal expression and future sounds that’ll impact Popular Culture in India beyond Bollywood and Cricket. Our approach will be Blockbuster and our play beyond Song and Video,” said Gaurav Wadhwa.

Adding on Kwan CEO and co-founder Vijay Subramaniam adds on, “We aim to give non-film music and artists a strong platform using the powerful infrastructure of Sony Music, Kwan’s integrated 360-degree agency network and Gaurav’s rich experience in the music content and marketing business. Big Bang will aim to shift the needle in the music business to create pop culture icons. We are supremely excited to embark on this journey with such passionate partners.”

Big Bang will be an A&R centric, creative artist development and a marketing outfit with Talent being managed by Kwan and music distributed by Sony Music.