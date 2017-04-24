Horus Music wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

MUMBAI: Established in 2006, Horus Music is a global music distribution and label services company. Having initially focused on management they now offer musicians a simple and affordable solution to distribute their music and videos. Horus Music now works with over 800 music download and streaming platforms in order to provide as many opportunities as possible for musicians to earn an income from their music, while retaining full control and ownership of their music at all times.

The company works closely with their clients to empower them with the knowledge and opportunities they need to maximise the value of their music. Horus Music is dedicated to not only working with one multi-national company but also has partnerships with smaller, more local platforms too. Beyond this, they have opened up more possibilities for their clients by allowing them to infiltrate into massive markets with untapped potential. Within the last three years, Horus Music’s overseas sales have grown by over 180 per cent and staff numbers have tripled.

On hearing the news, CEO Nick Dunn added: “We are absolutely overjoyed at being recognised by Her Majesty The Queen for outstanding growth in international trade. As a company that has been built without investment from outside sources, along with the hard work and dedication of our team, this award celebrates all that we have achieved. Over the course of our history, we have diligently built an extensive network that allows everybody to achieve and to reach audiences around the world that they wouldn’t ordinarily be able to access. This awards puts us among a small group of companies within the UK to be awarded Britain's most coveted commercial prize.”

Horus Music, director, Nina Condron stated: “The multiculturalism of Leicester has inspired us to ensure that Horus Music doesn’t have solely a western focus, unlike other companies. Our independent spirit motivates us to provide each of our clients with equal opportunities for distribution and marketing.”

Having recently opened another office in India designed to improve access to localised platforms and to offer a more personalised service to local musicians, Horus Music is already looking to do the same in even more territories.

Exports in the Midlands for the Department of International Trade, director, Ian Harrison said, “We are thrilled to hear that Horus Music has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category. This is richly deserved for a company that was incorporated as recently as 2006 but has grown sales both domestically and overseas year on year since then. With a commitment to put the musicians it serves at the heart of its strategy, we wish Horus Music every success in the coming years and will be delighted to continue our close working relationship with the company.”

AIM, International + Membership Manager, Emmy Buckingham, said, “AIM is committed to helping our members’ export activities and Horus Music are a brilliant example of a UK music company maximising their international opportunities to the full extent. Congratulations on receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”

BPI and BRIT Awards, Chief Executive, Geoff Taylor said “We’re delighted that our member Horus Music has been honoured with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. We congratulate Nick Dunn and his team on their singular achievement and on this deserved acknowledgment of their success, recognising that small and independent music companies like Horus Music play their full part in underpinning the appeal of British music around the world, and in driving the UK’s global music exports.”

