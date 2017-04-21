Junglee Music acquires music rights for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awaited film of the year 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'. Music composed by the Academy award winner A R Rahman and directed by James Erskine, the trailer has already crossed 21 million views on YouTube creating a buzz nationwide.

For the GOD of Cricket’s biographical film, A R Rahman has recreated the journey of Sachin Tendulkar with his stellar composition.

“Sachin A Billion Dreams is the most awaited movie of 2017, and A R Rahman’s masterful composition is nothing less than a harmonious journey,” said Times Music COO Mandar Thakur.

Producer Ravi Bhagchandka said, "The honour and excitement to produce Sachin sir’s film is still sinking in. When the legendary A R Rahman agreed to compose the music of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, personally for me it was nothing less than a dream come true."

The trailer has drawn attraction from film and sports fraternity and common masses applauding the trailer. Taking social media by storm, the trailer garnered tweets and mentions from renowned celebrities like Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, M S Dhoni, Sania Nehwal and many others.

The film is slated to release on 26 May. Junglee Music will launch the music of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ on Times Music’s YouTube channel and the audio will be available across all music stores, digital and mobile services.