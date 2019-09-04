RadioandMusic
RNM
| 04 Sep 2019
music
News
Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Gear | Saregama | Carvaan Mini | Lata Mangeshkar | Jagjit Singh | Anup Jalota | AM Radio |
MUMBAI: After the successful launch of Carvaan Mini variants in spiritual genre like Bhakti and Gurbani, Saregama launches a dedicated variant of Carvaan Mini -  Shrimad Bhagavad Gita pre-loaded with 18 Adhyay, 700 verses and over 100 Krishna Bhajans. 
 
Saregama India Limited managing director Vikram Mehra says, “Bhagwad Gita is relevant for all generations and age groups. Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagvad Gita is our attempt to bring the teachings of Bhagwad Gita to every home in simple Hindi language at just press of a button”
 
The verses in the device play in Sanskrit along with translation in simple Hindi language making it easy for every generation to understand. All the verses are recorded in soothing and affirmative voice of Shailendra Bharti. Additionally, it also has more than 100 Krishna Bhajans sung by legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Hari Om Sharan, Jagjit Singh, Anup Jalota and many more. Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is one of its kind audio player at this price point.
 
Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is an ideal product for everyone who wants to understand the ancient preaching scripted in the book and its relevance in today’s life. The device is extremely simple to operate and can be used by people across different age groups. Like all Carvaan Mini variants, this too offers uninterrupted listening experience without any internet or ad breaks.
 
Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita doubles up as an FM/AM radio with the option to tune into local station anytime. The listeners can also enjoy their personal music collection on Carvaan Mini by plugging in a USB drive or by connecting their phones via Bluetooth. It comes with a long-lasting battery life and listeners can revel in upto 4 hours of uninterrupted music. Not just this, Carvaan mini also supports Aux/ Aux Out feature. It comes with six months warranty across India.
 
The Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad is reasonably priced at Rs 2490/- and is available on the Saregama website and your nearest retail outlets.
 
Log in to www.Saregama.com and book one for your family today! We will gift wrap it for you at no additional cost to make the occasion even more special.
related stories
marketing and promotions  |  04 Sep 2019

Supermoon Music to host Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city tour

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon will be hosting singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city India tour.

Supermoon is the flagship IP of Zee Live and is transforming India’s live entertainment space by touring with the best of live entertainment acts in the country.

gear  |  03 Sep 2019

Festive launch: Jazz up your style quotient with Toreto TORBUDS

MUMBAI: Toreto , a leading name in the innovative and portable digital product market has launched TORBUDS – true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, aimed to expand their wireless headset series. 

marketing and promotions  |  03 Sep 2019

Avadhoot Gupte, Godrej Expert Rich Crème team up to create first-ever crowdsourced Ganpati Aarti

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, music composer and singer Avadhoot Gupte, popularly known for his work in the Marathi entertainment industry, has collaborated with Godrej Expert Rich Crème hair colour to create first-ever crowd sourced Ganpati Aarti.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group