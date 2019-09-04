Saregama launches Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of Carvaan Mini variants in spiritual genre like Bhakti and Gurbani, Saregama launches a dedicated variant of Carvaan Mini - Shrimad Bhagavad Gita pre-loaded with 18 Adhyay, 700 verses and over 100 Krishna Bhajans.

Saregama India Limited managing director Vikram Mehra says, “Bhagwad Gita is relevant for all generations and age groups. Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagvad Gita is our attempt to bring the teachings of Bhagwad Gita to every home in simple Hindi language at just press of a button”

The verses in the device play in Sanskrit along with translation in simple Hindi language making it easy for every generation to understand. All the verses are recorded in soothing and affirmative voice of Shailendra Bharti. Additionally, it also has more than 100 Krishna Bhajans sung by legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Hari Om Sharan, Jagjit Singh, Anup Jalota and many more. Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is one of its kind audio player at this price point.

Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is an ideal product for everyone who wants to understand the ancient preaching scripted in the book and its relevance in today’s life. The device is extremely simple to operate and can be used by people across different age groups. Like all Carvaan Mini variants, this too offers uninterrupted listening experience without any internet or ad breaks.

Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad Gita doubles up as an FM/AM radio with the option to tune into local station anytime. The listeners can also enjoy their personal music collection on Carvaan Mini by plugging in a USB drive or by connecting their phones via Bluetooth. It comes with a long-lasting battery life and listeners can revel in upto 4 hours of uninterrupted music. Not just this, Carvaan mini also supports Aux/ Aux Out feature. It comes with six months warranty across India.

The Carvaan Mini Shrimad Bhagavad is reasonably priced at Rs 2490/- and is available on the Saregama website and your nearest retail outlets.