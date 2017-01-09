SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

RadioandMusic
Events
09 Jan 2017

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 January 2017.

Commenting on the initiative, 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. chief programming officer Amar Tidke said, “We always pride ourselves in representing the best of Bollywood through music, news and views. In a short span of time, SpotboyE has created a positive impact in Bollywood for its truthful, timely and wide ranging news coverage. The SpotboyE Salaams will recognise and applaud deserving talent in Bollywood in 2016, in its inimical style of grace and dignity.”

For the first year, the winners of SpotboyE Salaams have been decided by our in-house film critic Khalid Mohamed, Editor Vickey Lalwani and staffers. The SpotboyE Salaams will be concluded with an on-ground event shortly. 

Winners of the first SpotboyE Salaams are:

Best Actor: Aamir Khan for Dangal

Best Actress: Sonam Kapoor for Neerja

Best Supporting Actor: Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor & Sons

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi for Neerja

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal

Best Film: Dangal

Best Actor, critics: Amitabh Bachchan for Pink

Best actress, critics: Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab 

Best film, critics: Pink

Best Director Critics: Ram Madhvani for Neerja

Best Story: Shakun Batra, Ayesha DeVitre for Kapoor & Sons

Best Screenplay: Saiwyn Quadras for Neerja

Best Technician: Cinematographer Aseem Bajaj for Shivaay 

Best Music: Pritam Chakraborty for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for title song, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Singer (Female): Jonita Gandhi for Gilehriyaan, Dangal

