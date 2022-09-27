Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovative products for the Indian market with exclusive showcase on Amazon India, besides the inhouse brand site www.ekkogigital.com With the slogan ‘Song. OK. Please’, the brand’s launch portfolio features headphones, neckbands and earbuds targeting music fanatics, especially for an immersive audio experience.

Saket Saurav, Co-Founder & CXO, shared his enthusiasm on the launch, “We are eclectic as EKKO goes live with its vision to bring back the foundation of music in today’s era. With the newest brand in the market, fully Indian at heart, we intend to provide users a never-before audio experience with our high-quality products. We are looking forward to building more user-friendly products and creating a cult brand for the consumers with continuously improving designs.”

The full audio wearable range is made with components that are durable while keeping the designs edgy which not only provides high audio quality but also features long-lasting battery for a seamless experience while listening to your favourite music or having those long calls. Compatible with Android and iOS, the ‘Skull’ headphone range further has clear in-built mic for an unparalleled music as well as gaming experience. All the products are especially built to offer noise-cancellation, sound precision and clarity for a premium experience.

Avneet Singh, Co-Founder & COO, added, “At EKKO, we believe that innovations should be the most important driving factor to achieve maximum customer satisfaction. Our goal is to create product range that is a perfect amalgamation of hi-tech features, seamless performance, and smart designs. We are continuously receiving encouraging reviews from our early users about audio quality, designs, and fast-charging and long-lasting battery. We are totally geared up to providing more amazing range of audio products to our consumers in the months to come.”

EKKO’s AlterEgo collection is an exclusive collection dedicated to the 90s music era with its funky cassette designs, making them a perfect companion to appreciate the side of your personality you’ve always been denying or concealing.

“We believe that India, particularly, is a society where all three generations have a wonderful connect and influence over each other’s tastes, preferences, and decisions, be it social, personal, or professional, while cherishing their own individual personalities at the same time. Hence, we created this brand in the market to serve all of Gen Z, Millennials and Boomers, unlike other existing brands who focus only one generation. From long work calls to super-sensitive hearing for great bass and unplugged music, to audio clarity amidst cacophony of rush hours, to safety from auditory hazards, you have it all in EKKO.”, says Komal Gupta, Founder and Chief of Brands at Madhouse Works, a Gurgaon based Incubator and EKKO’s marketing partner.

Apart from its own website www.ekkodigital.com, the products can also be purchased from our exclusive marketplace partner Amazon, at prices starting from INR 1999, INR 1099, and INR 899 for Headphones, EarPods, and Neckbands, respectively. On 15th September 2022 Ekko was launched exclusively on India's most visited shopping destination, Amazon.