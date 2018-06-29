Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings Sign Exclusive Distribution Deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive distribution agreement covering 35 essential previously released album titles frso nom the Prince catalog.

The Prince catalog covered under the new agreement will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of SME, with worldwide rights beginning immediately to 19 previously released album titles (originally released between 1995-2010). The list of album titles includes The Gold Experience(1995), Emancipation (1996), Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999), The Rainbow Children (2001) and 3121 (2006), as well as titles originally distributed by Sony including Musicology (2004) and Planet Earth (2007). Additional album titles from the 2014-2015 era will also be distributed with worldwide rights under the deal in the future.

In addition to the album titles from the 1995-2010 era, the agreement also includes rights to other previously released material recorded post-1995 including singles, b-sides, remixes, non-album tracks, live recordings and music videos.

Starting in 2021, Sony/Legacy's distribution rights will be expanded to include 12 Prince non-sound track catalogue albums, featuring iconic music recorded by the artist from the 1978-1996 era for distribution in the United States. Music from this period covered under the agreement includes the highly renowned albums Prince (1979), Dirty Mind(1980), Controversy (1981), 1999 (1982), Around The World In A Day (1985), Sign 'O' The Times (1987), Lovesexy (1988), Diamonds and Pearls (1991) and [Love Symbol](1992) as well as hit singles 1999, Little Red Corvette, I Wanna Be Your Lover, Raspberry Beret and much more.

"A true artist and visionary, Prince changed the world with his music, bringing love, joy and inspiration to millions," said Richard Story, President, SME Commercial Music Group. "Sony Music is honored to play a part in keeping Prince's music alive and making it available for generations of lifelong listeners and future fans."

"The Sony team's enthusiasm and deep knowledge of Prince's music make them the ideal partner to release these iconic bodies of work," said Prince Estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter. "We're looking forward to working with the heirs and Sony on giving fans what they've been waiting for more great music from Prince."