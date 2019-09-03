ZEE5 releases beatbox rendition of Ganesh Aarti

MUMBAI: ZEE5 has given a new avatar to Ganesh aarti, Shendur Lal Chadhayo by release its beatboxed rendition on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Singer Rahul Vaidya and two extremely skilled beat boxers, BeatRAW and D-Cypher have teamed up for the song, which has been put together without the use of any instruments.

Talking about his experience Rahul Vaidya says, “I recently released my new single, Jayaz with ZEE5 during which, they shared the idea of #raiseyourvoice. I was immediately on board and we put together this aarti in our endeavour to spread the message. I had a great time creating this track with BeatRAW and D-Cypher. They are extremely talented and I am truly happy to have collaborated with them.”

D-Cypher also shares, “Music is my life and it always excites me to meet like-minded musicians like Rahul and D-Cypher to create new sound tracks. We did this for a meaningful initiative and I hope viewers love listening to it on ZEE5.”

Sounds of instruments like dhol, conch (Shank), manjira have all been created by mouth alone. The track also has an intriguing video which showcases how all the sounds were created. The video end with a key message - ‘Your voice is important. Raise it for the right reasons.’

Ganesh Aarti X Beatboxing is exclusively available on ZEE5.

