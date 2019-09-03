RadioandMusic
RNM
| 04 Sep 2019
mobile digital
News
ZEE5 releases beatbox rendition of Ganesh Aarti
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Platforms | Ganesh Aarti | Rahul Vaidya | BeatRAW | Beatboxers D-Cypher | Ganesh Chaturthi | song | music | Musicians |

MUMBAI:  ZEE5  has given a new avatar to Ganesh aarti, Shendur Lal Chadhayo by release its beatboxed rendition on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Singer Rahul Vaidya and two extremely skilled beat boxers, BeatRAW and D-Cypher have teamed up for the song, which has been put together without the use of any instruments.

 Talking about his experience Rahul Vaidya says, “I recently released my new single, Jayaz with ZEE5 during which, they shared the idea of #raiseyourvoice. I was immediately on board and we put together this aarti in our endeavour to spread the message. I had a great time creating this track with BeatRAW and D-Cypher. They are extremely talented and I am truly happy to have collaborated with them.”

D-Cypher also shares, “Music is my life and it always excites me to meet like-minded musicians like Rahul and D-Cypher to create new sound tracks. We did this for a meaningful initiative and I hope viewers love listening to it on ZEE5.”

 Sounds of instruments like dhol, conch (Shank), manjira have all been created by mouth alone. The track also has an intriguing video which showcases how all the sounds were created. The video end with a key message - ‘Your voice is importantRaise it for the right reasons.

Ganesh Aarti X Beatboxing is exclusively available on ZEE5.

Watch here

related stories
private fm stations  |  04 Sep 2019

BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI:  92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha. The radio platform’s award-winning initiative, BIG Green Ganesha has from its very inception pressed on the need for environment conservation and sustenance.

marketing and promotions  |  04 Sep 2019

Supermoon Music to host Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city tour

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon will be hosting singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city India tour.

Supermoon is the flagship IP of Zee Live and is transforming India’s live entertainment space by touring with the best of live entertainment acts in the country.

gear  |  03 Sep 2019

Festive launch: Jazz up your style quotient with Toreto TORBUDS

MUMBAI: Toreto , a leading name in the innovative and portable digital product market has launched TORBUDS – true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, aimed to expand their wireless headset series. 

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group