RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Nov 2019
mobile digital
News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Apps | Aamazon | Be Free | music | subscription | Spotify |

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTV is to  provide music for free, without any subscription or membership to Amazon Music Unlimited(AMU). One can now listen and add selected music to their playlist.

Previously Amazon provided this facility only to Amazon Echo devices but now all the customers will access to the ad supported, cost free tier of Amazon music

All the non-Echo owners in the US, UK, and Germany can access playlists and ‘stations’ based on any song, artist, era, and genre.

Amazon has come up with an expansion of its free tier’s hostile price promotion that will provide four months of premium, on demand service, Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99/£0.99. to its new customers.

Here’s the menu which currently includes five price tiers for the ones who are looking to play their selected tracks on Amazon’s streaming music.

1)     Ad-supported music service, offering radio ‘stations’ or Amazon Music playlists are available for free to all the users of Alexa enabled devices and even the other devices too from now

2)     Prime members ($119 per year in the US) can also access a limited on-demand catalog of over 2 million songs via Prime Music

3)     Owners of Echo speaker can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited (50m-plus songs, all on-demand) for just $3.99 per month via an ‘Echo Plan’, but their account will be locked to their speaker

4)     A Family Plan for up to six users costs $14.99 per month. A full Amazon Music Unlimited subscription – available on multiple devices, and a direct rival to Apple Music or Spotify Premium – costs $9.99 per month, or $7.99 for existing Prime members

5)     An HD Family Plan costs $19.99 per month and a subscription to Amazon Music HD now costs $14.99 a month, or $12.99 a month for Prime members.

related stories
gear  |  20 Nov 2019

Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch of its premium Digital Piano “CVP-805”. CVP signifies Clavinova Versatile Piano which has been enriching the lives of performers, learners and music hobbyists alike for decades.

publishing  |  19 Nov 2019

CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapidly expanding network of international.

al representatives. It is the first large international artist services and distribution company to do so.

platforms  |  19 Nov 2019

TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres of music for users to express their creativity and celebrate everyday moments from life through short videos. TikTok has a library of music for users to include in their videos as background music.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group