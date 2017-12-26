Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback song 'Dil Chori', a good attempt

MUMBAI: The much talked Yo Yo Honey Singh song has finally released. The party anthem from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is titled Dil Chori.

Not breaking the trend of re-creating songs, the new release is also a remake of the legendary Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans’ song titled Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya which released in 2004.

The song is smartly worked with the lyrics and the music. Though the song falls under the re-creative section, only the chorus from the original one is picked with the other lyrics originally written by Singhsta, Shera and Honey Singh.

Giving the traditional Punjabi-Bhagada feel, the song fits itself into a party and a wedding anthem.

The rapper, composer, singer Honey Singh has given the music and sung with Simran Kaur and Ishers.

Coming to the theme of the song which is a cocktail party, as the song begins, it will definitely take you back to the 2013 film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’s cocktail party song Batameez Dil. The look and attire designed for Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Barucha and Sunny Singh is similar to that of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Batameez Dil.

Also, it is not too easy to identify amongst the two leading characters, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh as they are seen in similar attire, giving twinning goals.

Special thanks to the cinematographer and the choreographer for they make the song stand out of the usual.

Check the song below:

Here is the original song: