Review |  31 Jan 2018 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Ranveer Singh's energy, major highlight of 'Khalibali'

MUMBAI:  We have seen Ranveer Singh’s stunning ‘heroic roles’ while his villain role in Khalibali has turned out to be a ‘must watch’ video. His quirky role seems to break on the internet as the track receives eight million plus views on YouTube.

Khalibali happens to be Padmaavat’s third track which released under T-Series. Sung by Indian Idol fame Shivam Pathak, the lyrics have been marked by AM Turaz. Previous tracks from the film Ghoomar and Ek Dil Ek Jaan have already received immense success while Khalibali deserves nothing less.

Music has been given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali where it comprises a well mixture of music instruments and beats leaving you entranced. While the song warms up with a unique tune starting with an Arabic verse Qalbiya Qass  Wallah, further continuing with the lyrics.  The track seems to be a perfect  blend of all the music elements one would  look out for.

Click here to view the track

The last two tracks have featured Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor who have portrayed  ‘Rajasthan royalty’, while this track takes you away from those visuals. Ranveer Singh will be seen in a never-seen avatar as he plays the deadly Alauddin Khalji’s character. Shivam Pathak’s  voice just fits perfect with Ranveer Singh’s character.

Also Read: Deepika's alluring in Padmavati's first song 'Ghoomar'

Ek Dil Ek Jaan- Will cage the listeners' jaan

Cinematography of this track has been amazing while it’s dance steps will keep your eyes glued to the song video. While the backup dancers have also matched up to Ranveer Singh’s energy level. Khalibali’s entire dance ‘scenario’ will remind you of Malhari from Bajirao Mastani which also featured Ranveer. Usually people seem to take villian’s character negatively but Ranveer Singh proves this wrong with his marvellous energy he has put forth in the track.

Khalibali trends on number one on Bollywood music charts, while we also see  people appreciating  the track even afterPadmaavat’s release.

