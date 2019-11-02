For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  02 Nov 2019 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Knife Party release additional halloween remix from 'Lost Souls EP'

MUMBAI: After releasing the explosive ‘Lost Souls EP’ back in July as well as two huge remixes, Knife Party can exclusively announce the final remix in the package is from Dutch EDM DJ and producer Laidback Luke.

Listen here:

Remixing fan favourite Death & Desire ft. Harrison, Laidback Luke’s reworking of the track will complete the package which already features remixes of Ghost Train by DnB heavyweight Muzzy and Lost Souls by British duo Annix. 

In just 3 months since release the EP has hit over 5.7 million streams in total, with the remixes totalling almost a quarter of a million plays on their own. You can listen to the Laidback Luke remix now. 

With Knife Party on the road again this Halloween for their North American Lost Souls Tour, the remixes add another tool to the guys already stacked sets, and add an additional depth to the EP. Make sure not to miss them!

