Press Release |  10 Nov 2017 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Laidback Luke teams up with junior Mark Villa for huge collab 'Rise'

MUMBAI: One of dance music's most prominent players, Laidback Luke returns to Mixmash Records with a smashing tune. The collaboration between Luke and the youngest artist on Mixmash roster, Mark Villa, resulted in a fresh track called Rise. But there is more. Rise is also the lead single of the first ever Mixmash Records Family album. With Rise dropping on 10 November and the album on 24 November, you are in for a stream of A plus quality music from Luke and the family.

A single, an album, a family matter Rise boosts that typical Mark Villa sound with Luke blending the track into a perfect mix of Future and Progressive House. With a high energy pounding build up, the first drop instantly grabs your attention. The balanced interaction between different elements in this production emphasizes the qualities both producers brought to the table. Wasting no time, the fresh melody infused with ethnic backing vocals take you to the second drop and will fill up dance floors in a heartbeat.

Mark Villa says, ‘Working with Luke was so inspiring, just to see the way he makes decisions in the creative process is amazing. We wanted the track to have a clubby vibe that still triggers a lot of feeling and emotion which, I think, turned out really well.”

Like stated above, Rise is also the lead single from the first ever Mixmash Records album. With a total of seven tracks, the album only contains collabs with the Mixmash exclusive artists Laidback Luke, Mark Villa, Inpetto, Keanu Silva, Unity, Krosses, Pyrodox.

Laidback Luke says, “Actually, this project is something that is really special to me because it is the first time we brought the whole Mixmash Family together in one spot in Amsterdam during ADE. gotta tell you, this was amazing. Even though some boys never met before, it instantly felt like family which resulted in recording 7 awesome tracks.

