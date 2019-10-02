Eclipse Records signs 'Tomorrow Is Lost' band

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is delighted to announce the signing of Tomorrow Is Lost to an exclusive, worldwide deal.

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tomorrow Is Lost exploded onto the U.K. music scene in 2017 with their unique, modern rock sound. The band quickly earned a reputation for their high energy live shows and are wrapping up a new full-length album which will be released in early 2020.

"Signing with Eclipse Records is such an amazing opportunity for the band” states guitarist Ryan O'Hara.

He further adds, “It opens so many new doors for us and will help us reach new markets. We want the world to enjoy and believe in the music as much as we do and now because of the amazing support that has already been shown by Chris and the team at Eclipse, we have the opportunity to put it all on the line and really give this thing a shot."

Founding member and guitarist Joe Mac adds, "I am absolutely thrilled to be signing to Eclipse. I think it’s an amazing opportunity for the band and I can’t thank the label enough for giving us a shot at this!"

Get a taste of the band by watching their previously-released music video for the song ‘We Are the Lost’ via YouTube, and stream the single via Spotify, Apple Music, or Deezer.