Press Release |  16 Aug 2019 15:48 |  By RnMTeam

Jauz teams up with DNMO for bass-driven track

MUMBAI: Quickly following his first-ever tech/house compilation LP, Jauz Presents: This Is Off The Deep End, esteemed producer Jauz is back with bass-heavy new single, Thunder featuring producer DNMO. Out today,via Bite This!, the single precedes Jauz’s upcoming performance at SW4 in London next weekend.

Featuring a smooth reggae dancehall flow followed by steady percussive beats, Thunder rings true to its name with dominant bass drops and powerful sub bass punches. Thunder showcases Jauz and DNMO’s ability to cross genres by adding a deep house flare mixed with heavier tones that perfectly blend the two genres. A festival staple Jauz has been playing out in his sets all summer, Thunder will be shaking up festivals and dance-floors for years to come.

Having one of the most viral moments at Coachella this year with his Baby Shark Remix and securing a new Vegas residency at KAOS at the Palms, Jauz is earning worldwide recognition for his talent as both a producer and DJ. He has had a prolific year touring across the world with performances atTomorrowland, Parookaville EDC Japan, Ultra Music Festival and Coachella. Recently debuting his successful first ever tech/house compilation LP “Jauz Presents: This Is Off The Deep End” last month,Jauz continues to release noteworthy music and break boundaries with his sound. He was recently seen as a special guest on the longest running American summer TV series Shark Week this year as a guest DJ on the ‘Shark After Dark’ program alongside comedians Rob Riggle and Adam Devine. He additionally was featured on a special edition of ‘Cooking With Marshmello’ around Shark Week.

