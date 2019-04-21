RadioandMusic
Press Release |  21 Apr 2019

Syn Cole, Dakota drop new single 'Lights Go Down'

MUMBAI: Estonian DJ Producer Syn Cole reveals his latest single, Lights Go Down featuring the soft vocals of upcoming London based talent, Dakota.

Honing in on Syn’s signature sound, Lights Go Down revisits synthy pop chords, balancing EDM with electro cuts, whilst Dakota steals the attetnion toward her sultry smooth vocals to create a calming efficacy of a track.

Tune here

Syn Cole (aka René Pais) first shot to fame after being discovered by Ash Pournouri, then-manager of Swedish superstar Avicii, in 2012. Releasing his first track (a Creamfields remix of Avicii’s ‘Silhouettes’) on Avicii's LE7ELS label, Syn continued to work with the Wake Me Up producer, with his track, Miami 82 later receiving an Avicii edit in 2013.

Fast forward to the present day, and Syn has carved a reputation for himself as one of dance music’s most exciting electro producers, with his hit track, It’s You surging past the 30 million streams mark on Spotify.
 
Having grown up in Spain but now based in south London, Dakota was first spotted by Grammy Award winning writer/producer Fraser T. Smith (the man who produced Stormzy’s album, Gang Signs and Prayer) who signed her to his 70Hz label in 2015.

Dakota has been in close collaboration with Fraser ever since, and spent 2017 working with songwriters such as Jamie Scott (One Direction, Rag’N’Bone Man) and Eg White (Adele, Florence and The Machine), honing her distinct vocal style and drawing on her diverse influences.

Combining Syn’s energetic electro productions with Dakota’s mellow silky vocals, Lights Go Down showcases the duo’s coming together on a catchy number set to be heard everywhere this spring, dropping Friday 19 April 2019.

