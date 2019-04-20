Eats Everything & Green Velvet unveil Latest Production 'Complex'

MUMBAI: Following their sold-out date at Manchester’s iconic Albert Hall for an Edible x Kaluki special, Bristol’s Eats Everything has unveiled his collaboration with Chicago DJ/producer Green Velvet on their latest production, Complex - released via Relief Records on 19th April.

Complex continues Eats Everything’s close relationship with the Chicago-based label, following 2017’s rumbling release, ‘Loud’. The hypnotic track, which also features Green Velvet on vocal duties, is certain to impact dance floors worldwide and continue to cement the duos reputation as underground production powerhouses.

The record precedes Eat’s recently announced monthly summer residency at Berlin superclub, Watergate. The three-date residency will open on the 25 April alongside Ilario Alicante, with subsequent dates on 23 May alongside Andres Campo and Trucante, before closing on the 20 June with Kristin Velvet.