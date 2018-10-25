RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  25 Oct 2018 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

Eats Everything and Andres Campo set to embark on EI8HT REASONS tour

MUMBAI: Eats Everything and Andres Campo are set to embark on tour of Spain this Winter, taking in six dates as part of their EI8HT REASONS schedule. Coinciding with the launch of the duo’s new techno label EI8HT Records, both producers will bring their eclectic beats to a variety of Spanish cities during the run, which kick-starts in Madrid on 30 November 2018.

Best known for running his Edible imprint, Eats Everything’s collaboration with Andres Campo provides the duo with a platform to release no-nonsense European techno, and to sign music from their globally renowned peers. Playing dates across Granada, Barcelona, and A Coruña and a very special surprise venue announcement, the EI8HT REASONS tour will coming to an explosive finale on 8 December in Sevilla.

 EI8GHT REASONS Tour Dates

30 Nov – Nox @ Lab, Madrid

1 Dec - Industrial Copera, Granada

5 Dec – SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

6 Dec - BClub, Barcelona

7 Dec - Wake Up, A Coruña

8 Dec – Sala Cosmos, Sevilla

Buy tickets here: https://found.ee/ei8htreasons

Tags
Eats Everything Madrid EI8HT Records Andres Campo Sevilla
Related news
Press Releases | 14 Sep 2018

Neverdogs announce debut label showcase at Bpm later this month

MUMBAI: One of Italy’s most exciting dance exports, Neverdogs have announced the launch of their brand new label, Bamboleo Records.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2018

DGTL reveals line-up and new information on debut Madrid event

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of their fourth landmark event in Barcelona, DGTL has now revealed new details regarding their upcoming debut edition in Madrid.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Sep 2018

Ultra China Beijing Debut Full 2-Day Festival 2018 Lineup Announced

MUMBAI: ULTRA China Beijing will make its much-anticipated debut on 15 and 16 September this year, as the two-day festival comes to life for the first time.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Jul 2018

Turbo Recordings release five new remixes of Tiga and Clarian's finest tracks

MUMBAI: Turbo Recordings plays to one of its many strengths with a remix pack featuring rising label stars and full-fledged non-label stars tasked with doing sweet musical justice to Tiga and Clarian’s amazing acid techno collaboration Stay Cool/You’re So Special. 

read more
Press Releases | 14 Apr 2018

Eats Everything unveils remix of Positiva classic 'U' by Scot Project

Bristolian producer Daniel Pearce, aka Eats Everything, has unveiled his remix of the timeless song ‘U (I Got A Feeling)’ by Scot Project, a release celebrating 25 years of the iconic dance label, Positiva Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

Press Releases
Juju Productions appoints Manisha Jain as CEO

MUMBAI: Juju Productions LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announcedread more

News
Netflix to continue working with Kashyap, Motwane, Grover for 'Sacred Games 2'

MUMBAI: Netflix will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group