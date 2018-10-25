Eats Everything and Andres Campo set to embark on EI8HT REASONS tour

MUMBAI: Eats Everything and Andres Campo are set to embark on tour of Spain this Winter, taking in six dates as part of their EI8HT REASONS schedule. Coinciding with the launch of the duo’s new techno label EI8HT Records, both producers will bring their eclectic beats to a variety of Spanish cities during the run, which kick-starts in Madrid on 30 November 2018.

Best known for running his Edible imprint, Eats Everything’s collaboration with Andres Campo provides the duo with a platform to release no-nonsense European techno, and to sign music from their globally renowned peers. Playing dates across Granada, Barcelona, and A Coruña and a very special surprise venue announcement, the EI8HT REASONS tour will coming to an explosive finale on 8 December in Sevilla.

EI8GHT REASONS Tour Dates

30 Nov – Nox @ Lab, Madrid

1 Dec - Industrial Copera, Granada

5 Dec – SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

6 Dec - BClub, Barcelona

7 Dec - Wake Up, A Coruña

8 Dec – Sala Cosmos, Sevilla

Buy tickets here: https://found.ee/ei8htreasons