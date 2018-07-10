RadioandMusic
My motive is to bring a new dimension of fun and innovation to the music industry: Shivrani Somaia

MUMBAI: Shivrani Somaia, a UK based creative entrepreneur's life has been revolving around composing and singing songs that have touched a lot of hearts worldwide. A double science graduate by qualification, she started out as a musician at a very young age.

She has been a stage performer for the longest time now and has performed at all of UK's top venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Indigo O2, Wembley Conference centre, Nehru centre and many more. There is no passion to be found in settling for a life less than the one you are capable of living and she strongly believes in it.

Her debut track Maai-ri was released in May 2017 and it garnered her a lot of appreciation and praises from people around the world. According to her, she wanted to compose something that is melodious, catchy and easy to remember. This track specifically has been really close to her heart as it was a dedication to her own Mother.

The thoughts behind the unique composition were as transparent and beautiful. The role of a mother in the life of an individual is extraordinary and one of a kind. The song is to pay homage to this sentiment. "It is a bond that should be treasured", she says. It was surely a great approach towards channeling these emotions.

Shivrani comes from a family of musicians and she began her intense training in Piano at the young age of four. There has been no looking back since then. She mainly started working on her vocals at the age of seven and the focus was European choral and operatic sounds. It is undeniable that she has immense knowledge of different kinds of musical forms, especially western & Hindustani light classical music. 

“I have a sole motive, to bring a new dimension of fun and  innovation to the industry,” says Shivrani.  For a person who spends six months in the UK and the rest in India, it can be quite a task to keep in touch with the latest happenings in the industry. However, she seems to be coping well to continually come up with new innovations through her hard work and persistence. Shivrani has a lot of idols and she mainly gets inspired by different singers, composers and dancers around the world. She has a soft corner for slow romantic songs but also feels that anything that has a beat worth catching, can instantly sell in market. The industry needs more musicians like her who live for music and believe in giving out quality content to the listeners around the globe and not limiting it just to our country.

