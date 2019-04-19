RadioandMusic
Press Release |  19 Apr 2019 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Madonna includes 'Faz Gostoso' produced by No Maka in new album

MUMBAI: Faz Gostoso an original production by the Portuguese duo No Maka, popularised by Blaya, from Buraka Som Sistema, has been chosen by Madonna for a duet with the Brazilian megastar, Anitta, and included in her new album, titled, Madame X. The 11th track of Madonna's new album is co-authored by Blaya, Rodrigo Carmo, Mateus Seabra e Luis Vieira.  

Faz Gostoso was a huge hit in Portugal, it was five consecutive weeks at number one, it was awarded a platinum single distinction, and it reached more than 30 million views on YouTube, there's no scale to imagine what will the song achieve performed by two world class singers such as Madonna and Anitta. 

Reflecting on this achievement, Portuguese DJs and Producers, No Maka, stated, "When our career started, many years ago, it was beyond our wildest dreams to imagine one day Madonna would choose one of our songs to one of her albums, especially in a duet with Anitta. It's a tremendous honour and we're thrilled with this true conquest, that we share with the song's other authors, Blaya, Rodrigo Carmo, Mateus Seabra e Luis Vieira."  

