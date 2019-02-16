Romania's biggest beach festival NEVERSEA announces first artists for 2019 edition

MUMBAI: Taking place at a spectacular location on the shores of the Black Sea in Constanta, Romania’s NEVERSEA is the country’s biggest beach festival and is one of the most exciting events in the European music calendar. This week sees them announce the first artists for their 2019 line-up, and it’s been well worth the wait.

The live line-up begins with American rapper G-Eazy, performer of hit singles Him & I (with Halsey), Me, Myself & I and No Limit, and collaborator with Dillon Francis, Kehlani and Bebe Rexha among others. It’s his first time performing in Romania, so you can be assured a high-octane set. British pop queen Jessie J also performs, bringing her amazing stage presence and huge catalogue of hits with her that includes Bang Bang, Price Tag and Flashlight.

Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Lost Frequencies all loved playing previous editions of NEVERSEA so much that they agreed to come back to play sets on the mainstage, while on the other stages there’s techno and house from Jamie Jones and Tale Of Us and all manner of bass pressure from Rudimental (DJ set), Sub Focus & ID (DJ Set), Andy C, Chinese Man, Flux Pavillion and Wilkinson & MC Ad-Apt (DJ set).

Many more artists to be announced soon.

Full festival 4-day passes are now available for €118,95 via Festicket.

More info via NEVERSEA.