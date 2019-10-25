For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  25 Oct 2019 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

Patrick Topping unveils powerful EP 'Dungeon Freak'

MUMBAI: Newcastle-born DJ and producer Patrick Topping has dropped new EP Dungeon Freak, featuring Daddy Dino, out 8 November worldwide via TRICK.

With Topping describing the EP’s title track as the heaviest thing he’s ever produced, Dungeon Freak is an unrelenting slab of rave techno, with Daddy Dino’s deadpan, spoken-word vocals only adding to its dark aura. Similarly cold and heavy, Snide is a chunky, metallic number that continues to build in intensity across its seven minutes.      

Click here to listen to the song:

Dungeon Freak EP by Patrick Topping

Preview, download or stream Dungeon Freak EP by Patrick Topping

“This EP is more like the vibe of Watch What Your Doing EP. The title track is so dark, with mad ravey synths but the bit I’m most excited about is the vocal! Topping expands.

“The phrase the techno dungeon is really just a daft thing me and mates used to say years ago about when you are locked on the dancefloor and can’t leave because you're so into the music. So it’s more a metaphorical place in your mind, than it is an actual dungeon or venue!”

TRICK was initially launched as a platform to exhibit Topping’s versatility as a producer, as well as a platform to showcase the wealth of emerging talent which he has been pushing in his DJ sets. Prior to Dungeon Freak he has released two EPs on the label, Watch What Ya Doing and Turbo Time. The latter of which was selected as the ‘Hottest Record’ on BBC Radio 1, gaining support from the likes of Gerd Janson, Denis Sulta, Fisher, Diplo, Eats Everything and Jamie Jones.

Off the back of a typically hectic summer schedule, Topping announced a five-date

European tour to further promote his TRICK  imprint. After successful gigs in Newcastle's Gateshead International Stadium, London’s Printworks, and Amsterdam’s Central Station he completes his tour in Northern Ireland’s Ebrington Square Derry for a Halloween showcase and Manchester’s brand new Depot on November 8th for a Warehouse Project special.

With a massively successful European tour coinciding with the label’s fourth release, it’s only a matter of time before TRICK becomes one of the most recognisable imprints in dance music.

Tags
Patrick toppings Dungeon Freak Turbo Time Gerd Janson Denis Sulta FISHER Diplo Eats Everything Jamie Jones
Related news
Press Releases | 21 Oct 2019

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike reclaim number one position from Martin Garrix

MUMBAI:  The results for 2019’s Top 100 DJs Poll are in and the winners have been announced.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Sep 2019

Diplo debuts new Thomas Wesley track and video 'Lonely'

MUMBAI: Diplo, under his country moniker Thomas Wesley unveils new track and video Lonely featuring Grammy-nominated multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers today watch here.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Aug 2019

Patrick Topping unveils five date 'Trick' tour

MUMBAI: Newcastle-born DJ and producer Patrick Topping has unveiled a European TRICK tour,  named after his burgeoning record label.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Aug 2019

Rainforest: Tchami delivers bass-driven dance fusion with new single, official video

MUMBAI: French dance music polymath and future house pioneer Tchami unleashes brand new single Rainforest, with accompanying official video available worldwide on 8th August on his very own confession imprint.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Aug 2019

Showtek drops animated remix of Major Lazer's 'Can't Take It From Me'

MUMBAI: Taking time out from their hectic global touring schedule, revered Dutch duo Showtek have delivered a high-energy remix of ‘Can’t Take It From Me’, the latest single from internationally renowned dance music trio Major Lazer, out on Friday 2nd August.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tracklib uses artificial intelligence to find perfect loops to sample in every song

MUMBAI: Tracklib, one-stop service for sample licensing, is introducing a ground-breaking new feread more

News
BIG FM Bengaluru releases a music video for #plasticbeku campaign

MUMBAI: Considering the serious consequences of plastic pollution in the city, 92.7 BIG FM, one read more

News
Pex adds Apple Podcasts to its content identification capabilities

MUMBAI: Music is an integral part of podcasts, and as podcasting takes off as a format, knowing read more

News
BIG FM associates with helpage India and Central bank of India for #IGifteyesight on the occasion of Diwali
Big FM

MUMBAI: The radio station along with reputed NGO has set a target to help 1001 people, across theread more

News
This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group