Press Release |  29 Nov 2018

Blacklist 9 signs with Eclipse Records

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is excited to announce the signing of Blacklist 9 to an exclusive, worldwide deal. Based in Southern, CA, Blacklist 9 are a groove-metal band founded by drummer Lonnie Silva (Black Sheep, Impelliteri) his son, Kyle Silva on guitar, Graham Fletcher on vocals, and Ray Burke on bass.

Blacklist 9 is currently wrapping up production on their debut full-length album with producer Jeff Collier at Something Something Studios. The album is currently being mastered by Frank Gryner (Rob Zombie, Andrew W.K., Scum of the Earth, Spineshank) and it is slated for release in early Spring, of 2019.

The band has also been tapped as direct support for Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe at The Rose in Pasadena, CA on 1 December 2018.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams, that I'd be back out making music and playing live, and to get this chance along with my son, is an added bonus!” states drummer Lonnie Silva. Lead singer Graham Fletcher adds, "I am very humbled and appreciative that we have been given this chance to prove ourselves in this Industry.” Guitarist Kyle Silva continues, "opportunities like this don’t come around often, so I am very excited to be a part of Eclipse Records and their roster along with some awesome bands!”

Blacklist 9 Tour Dates

1 Dec 2018 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose w/ Vince Neil (get tickets)

Blacklist 9 Discography

Madness (Demo) - 2014

Blacklist 9 Lineup

Graham Fletcher (vocals), Kyle Silva (guitar), Lonnie Silva (drums), Ray Burke (bass)

Buy tickets here: https://www.songkick.com/concerts/33850069-vince-neil-at-rose

