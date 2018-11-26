RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Nov 2018 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Times Music releases Soham Naik's 'Tum Aaoge' Featuring Aamir and Sanjeeda

MUMBAI: After the back-to-back success of Bas Ek Baar and its sequel song Ajnabee, Soham Naik unveils the final edition of the series Tum Aaoge. It has been beautifully composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The video features the sensational ‘jodi’ of Indian Television - Aamir Ali Malik and Sanjeeda Sheikh once again in an altogether new and ravishing avatar. The music video is available on Times Music YouTube channel and audio exclusively on Gaana Originals Season 2.

Tum Aaoge is a romantic number. As the name says, Tum Aaoge narrates the fact that we all are destined to be with someone in life. No matter how long it takes, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together, to share their love forever. The meaningful lyrics and Soham’s soulful voice will leave everyone enchanted and spellbound. Moreover, Aamir-Sanjeeda's chemistry has truly added a charm to the video.

When asked about the song, Soham said, “I am feeling great after recording the third and final edition. As always the lyrics of the song are so meaningful and powerful that I was all pumped up to bring this composition to life. I am really thankful to Anurag sir for considering me part of this project!”

Tum Aaoge was thoughtfully written and composed keeping Bas Ek Baar and Äjnabee in mind. Kunaal and I brainstormed together and came up with this amazing number. The entire team has put in their hard work in the making of the song. Really hoping that people are going to just love this composition as well”, says Anurag Saikia.

On asking about the shooting experience, Aamir said, We all were waiting for the final song to happen. Had an amazing experience shooting with my wife Sanjeeda. It has now formed into a brilliant musical series.

Sanjeeda Sheikh quoted, “Finally we are coming up with the third edition of Bas Ek Baar called Tum Aaoge.  Both I and Aamir are super excited once again to see everyone’s response. And of course, Anurag’s composition and Soham’s voice their appreciation is just beyond words! I am really short of words to express my feelings.

Tum Aaoge is available on Times Music YouTube channel and Gaana Originals Season 2 for people to enjoy.

Tags
Times Music YouTube Gaana Bas Ek Baar Sanjeeda Sheikh Aamir Ali Tum Aaoge Soham Naik
Related news
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2018

India's most popular rock band 'Thaikkudam Bridge' to perform at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s ultimate shopping, dining and entertainment destination brings you the biggest musical extravaganza this season with a LIVE performance by the super talented Thaikkudam Bridge.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Oct 2018

Darshan Raval's song 'Kamariya' makes a record of the fastest one million likes on YouTube by an Indian Artist

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval, fresh of chartbusters Chogada and Kamariya has one more reason to celebrate. Kamariya has made a record of the fastest one million likes on YouTube.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Oct 2018

I've always enjoyed singing: Diljit Dosanjh on the success of 'Putt Jatt Da'

MUMBAI:After the huge success of his melodious song Pagal, Diljit Dosanjh is back with his new track Putt Jatt Da from the banner of Speed records and Times Music.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2018

EDX serves up stunning dancefloor remix of David Guetta and Anne-Marie's 'Don't Leave Me Alone'

MUMBAI: With 130 million YouTube and Spotify plays since its release at the end of July, David Guetta and Anne-Marie’s amazing collaboration Don’t Leave Me Alone has truly been the sound of the summer.

read more
Press Releases | 03 Oct 2018

Junglee Music releases Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Billionaire' From Baazaar

MUMBAI: Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh treats its audience with another party starter song Billionaire from the upcoming movie Baazaar staring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada and Rohan Mehra.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaana tunes-up app for an elevated user experience!

MUMBAI: Gaana, the leading music streaming player in the Indian market has rolled out a new versread more

News
Ultra Media and Entertainment have exclusively acquired music rights of much-awaited film 'Rangeela Raja'

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment have acquired the music rights of the upcoming Bollywood fread more

Press Releases
Pepsi introduces Simon Fuller’s new group 'Now United' to India

MUMBAI: For generations, PEPSI® has had an intrinsic connection with music, working with legendaread more

News
Head to the Cuckoo Club to witness Fever 104 FM's 'The Open Mic' with RJ Roshan

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM has been doing innovative initiatives to engage their audiences.read more

Press Releases
Kolkata: Superhits 93.5 RED FM launches 'Nalbandi' in association with M.P. Birla Cement for water conservation

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 RED FM and M.P.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group