Neha Kakkar launches new single 'Dil Chahiye' with JetSynthesys' Music Boutique

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique today launched its all-new music video with India’s famous playback singer Neha Kakkar. This is the third single to be released from the exclusive property - 'OnePlus Playback' by Music Boutique and smartphone manufacturer OnePlus to promote Indipop music in the country.

With its recently released single Taajub Hai by Jonita Gandhi growing in popularity on YouTube, ‘Dil Chahiye’ is OnePlus Playback’s latest music video by Neha Kakkar, curated by Shamir Tandon. Capturing the extravagance of Los Angeles’ nightlife with the stunning city at the epicenter, the music video traces the love story of a nightclub singer and her admirer with a fast paced, peppy number featuring Neha in it.

Speaking about the music video, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and CEO, JetSynthesys said, "The immense popularity of Music Boutique's single Ishare Tere sheds light on the growing preference for new music among the Indian audience across the globe. Neha’s new single, with its peppy and funky beats, will definitely give party vibes to all music lovers.”

Shamir Tandon said, “We at Music Boutique, as part of the well diversified JetSynthesys Group, are thrilled to launch yet another music video, this time with Neha Kakkar. Her powerful, high-octane voice is always something that sets her songs apart. We’re sure Dil Chahiye will be a club/party favourite with our audience as soon as it releases.”

On the release of her new single Dil Chahiye, Neha Kakkar said, "Super excited to release Dil Chahiye for this property on my channel. We had a lot of fun shooting this video and am happy the way it has turned out. Hope my fans love it. The property empowers artists to create their own music without any restrictions."

On a journey to revive the era of Indipop music videos and singles in India, 'OnePlus Playback' plans to release singles every few weeks. Riding high on the success of Guru Randhawa’s Ishare Tere and Jonita Gandhi’s Taajub Hai, there is an exciting lineup for the next couple of months with music by Sufi-pop star Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mumbai rapper Divine, amongst others.