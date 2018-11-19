RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Nov 2018 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar launches new single 'Dil Chahiye' with JetSynthesys' Music Boutique

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique today launched its all-new music video with India’s famous playback singer Neha Kakkar. This is the third single to be released from the exclusive property - 'OnePlus Playback' by Music Boutique and smartphone manufacturer OnePlus to promote Indipop music in the country.

With its recently released single Taajub Hai by Jonita Gandhi growing in popularity on YouTube, ‘Dil Chahiye’ is OnePlus Playback’s latest music video by Neha Kakkar, curated by Shamir Tandon. Capturing the extravagance of Los Angeles’ nightlife with the stunning city at the epicenter, the music video traces the love story of a nightclub singer and her admirer with a fast paced, peppy number featuring Neha in it.

Speaking about the music video, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and CEO, JetSynthesys said, "The immense popularity of Music Boutique's single Ishare Tere sheds light on the growing preference for new music among the Indian audience across the globe. Neha’s new single, with its peppy and funky beats, will definitely give party vibes to all music lovers.”

Shamir Tandon said, “We at Music Boutique, as part of the well diversified JetSynthesys Group, are thrilled to launch yet another music video, this time with Neha Kakkar. Her powerful, high-octane voice is always something that sets her songs apart. We’re sure Dil Chahiye will be a club/party favourite with our audience as soon as it releases.”

On the release of her new single Dil Chahiye, Neha Kakkar said, "Super excited to release Dil Chahiye for this property on my channel. We had a lot of fun shooting this video and am happy the way it has turned out. Hope my fans love it. The property empowers artists to create their own music without any restrictions."

On a journey to revive the era of Indipop music videos and singles in India, 'OnePlus Playback' plans to release singles every few weeks. Riding high on the success of Guru Randhawa’s Ishare Tere and Jonita Gandhi’s Taajub Hai, there is an exciting lineup for the next couple of months with music by Sufi-pop star Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mumbai rapper Divine, amongst others.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Jonita Gandhi Divine Guru Randhawa Shamir Tandon
Related news
Press Releases | 07 Nov 2018

Red Bull Music presents fifth edition of 'Off The Roof' in Mumbai on November 17

MUMBAI: In November this year, Red Bull Music returns with the fifth consecutive edition of Off The Roof in Mumbai, featuring two of the most popular rappers in the country, Raftaar and DIVINE, as well as Hindi rock band The Local Train, electro funk duo Madboy/Mink and all-female, folk/jazz/blu

read more
Press Releases | 30 Oct 2018

Singing legend Bappi Lahiri for Diwali special episode on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The top eight contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set you to take you on a festive spree with Diwali Special episode where Javed Ali will take the judge’s chair and singing legend Bappi Lahiri dignified the stage with his presence.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Oct 2018

Ramdev Baba and Jawed Ali join Diwali special episode on 'Indian Idol 10'

The top 8 contestants of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 are all set you to take you on a festive spree with Diwali Special episode where Javed Ali will take the judge’s chair and Ramdev Baba will grace the stage with his presence.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Oct 2018

Check out Vishal Dadlani's fancy makeover on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: The ever-entertaining comedian and host Maniesh Paul never fails to amuse audiences with his ready wit on Indian Idol 10. In the recent episode of India’s biggest singing reality show, Maniesh had a new plan up his sleeve.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Oct 2018

'Laxmikant- Pyarelal' special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you on a musical journey with the presence of legendary music composer Pyarelal Ji in the ‘Laxmikant-Pyarelal’ special episode.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM hikes ad rates by 15%

MUMBAI:  India's largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers Dainik Bhaskar, Divread more

Press Releases
ALT Balaji Unveils the Soulful Music Album of its Upcoming Web-Series 'Broken'
,

MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, known for its captivating content library of originals unveiled the music alread more

News
India Voice Fest is my small contribution to the field and my own fraternity: Darrpan Mehta

MUMBAI: They might not sing but their voices capture our hearts equally.  The voice-over or dubbread more

News
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati attends finale of 'NE Body Can Sing' in Shillong

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is currently on a day-long-visit to Guwahatread more

News
Ram Week 43: Radio Mirchi gets back its throne in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 43 on Ram Ratings, while Fever FM continued leading in Mumbai and Delhi, Radio Mread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group