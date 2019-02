MUMBAI: Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8 is a complete overdose of great talent and music. This Saturday, an outstanding line-up of millennial artists- Arjun Kanungo, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, Bhuvan Bam, Shahid Mallya, and Dhvani Bhanushali await you with a diverse and splendid evening of music.

While the Indian comedian and singer Bhuvan Bam brings Guncha Na Koi, the stunning Neeti Mohan adds a beautiful twist to the classic old song, creating a serene ambiance. Catch a lot more artists with their melodious renditions setting the perfect vibe for you.