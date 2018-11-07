RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  07 Nov 2018 14:01 |  By RnMTeam

Timeout Music Festival moves To Mumbai in 2018

MUMBAI: After launching the debut edition in Vagator, Goa on 27 -29 of December, multi-genre music festival is on the move. The organizers, Timeout Global Entertainment have announced that the 2nd edition of Timeout will take place in Mumbai as a single day Arena show on the 29th of December 2018.

Moving away from the multiple days and stages concept, the festival this year will embrace a boutique arena format as a run up to a multiple day festival to be hosted next year.

Drawing inspiration from the future, the event theme for this edition will have a complete look and feel of a Cyberpunk Universe with elements of artificial Intelligence, future Utopia, cybernetics employed. This second edition will be named as 'Timeout 002: Cyberpunk City'. Well if we have to put it down in a layman’s language, movies like Bladerunner 2049, Netflix's Altered Carbon best describe the theme! 

A spokesperson for Timeout Global Entertainment states, “We intentionally decided to re-brand the festival as a touring IP so that we can appeal to a wider demographic of music enthusiasts and broaden our imprint. We intend to run a series of mini concerts in different cities within India and possibly even in countries abroad over the next five years as a prelude to multiple day format festivals in the respective host cities. Our vision is to ensure Timeout is not synonymous with a venue or a date but the only constant take away element will be the inclusive fan experience. 'Timeout 002: Cyberpunk City' will provide our fans a unique state of the art experience which will involve not only some of the most energetic and big named artists but also plenty of special performers and installations.”

Last year the festival saw stellar acts like Martin Garixx, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, and packed a punch with its programming, production and partnerships.

If you can't wait to lock down your spot at the Timeout bonanza, early bird passes to the festival go on sale pretty soon around a week via the BookMyShow website. 

